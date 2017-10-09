Forget the ferry. Take a tour of Daufuskie’s Haig Point without leaving your home

If you’ve ever lived or visited Beaufort County and wondered what the mysterious Daufuskie Island was really like, you’re in luck.
Haig Point, a historic private community on Daufuskie Island, has been featured on HGTV, highlighted by The Wall Street Journal and applauded by USA Today. And now, after unveiling of a new interactive tour, you’ve got an opportunity to check out what it’s all about.
Forget the private ferry and hassle of renting a golf cart. Instead, fire up your computer, and you’re in for a ride — without leaving your couch.
Go to Haig Point’s website (click here), and move your mouse to the right or left to see a 360-degree bird’s-eye view of the community.
From there, you can watch a video about the Haig Point Ferry, flip through photos of the Strachan Mansion, take a walk along wood-lined paths, through the Tabby Ruins and over to the historic 1837 lighthouse. Once you’ve had enough of those areas, “fly to” the Calibogue Club & Beach Club, Private Beach or the Clubhouse & Tennis Center.
Your wish is the interactive tour’s command.
Because what better way is there to spend a gloomy Monday than to mentally (and visually) escape to one of Beaufort County’s favorite islands ...?
