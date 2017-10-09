In 1872, construction strated on the Haig Point Lighthouse that would guide captains navigating the shifting shoals of Calibogue Sound.
Forget the ferry. Take a tour of Daufuskie’s Haig Point without leaving your home

By Maggie Angst

October 09, 2017 3:52 PM

If you’ve ever lived or visited Beaufort County and wondered what the mysterious Daufuskie Island was really like, you’re in luck.

Haig Point, a historic private community on Daufuskie Island, has been featured on HGTV, highlighted by The Wall Street Journal and applauded by USA Today. And now, after unveiling of a new interactive tour, you’ve got an opportunity to check out what it’s all about.

Forget the private ferry and hassle of renting a golf cart. Instead, fire up your computer, and you’re in for a ride — without leaving your couch.

Go to Haig Point’s website (click here), and move your mouse to the right or left to see a 360-degree bird’s-eye view of the community.

From there, you can watch a video about the Haig Point Ferry, flip through photos of the Strachan Mansion, take a walk along wood-lined paths, through the Tabby Ruins and over to the historic 1837 lighthouse. Once you’ve had enough of those areas, “fly to” the Calibogue Club & Beach Club, Private Beach or the Clubhouse & Tennis Center.

Your wish is the interactive tour’s command.

Because what better way is there to spend a gloomy Monday than to mentally (and visually) escape to one of Beaufort County’s favorite islands ...?

Maggie Angst

