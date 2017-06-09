Sunset at Coligny Beach as seen on May 19, 2017.
June 09, 2017 10:23 AM

Want to weigh in on Hilton Head’s future? Spots are limited.

By Alex Kincaid

Want to have a say on the future of Hilton Head Island?

The town is hosting its first public “think tank” workshop on “Our Future,” the town’s long-range visioning process, on June 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Beach House on 1 S. Forest Beach Dr., according to a release.

The daylong workshop will be facilitated by Future iQ, a firm specializing in strategic planning, and will bring together 15 to 20 local applicants for discussions on the island’s future.

Participants will contribute to “future ready” exercises, which include: reviewing trends relevant to Hilton Head, identifying “drivers” who will shape the future of the island, and forming four possible scenarios for the island’s future, the release said.

Those who want to participate can submit an application. Selection will be based on the strength of applications and may be weighted to ensure diverse participation, the release said.

Refreshments and lunch will be provided, followed by a community celebration at the end of the workshop. More information will be shared with selected participants.

Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22

