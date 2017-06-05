Politics & Government

June 05, 2017 10:34 AM

Want to weigh in on Hilton Head’s future? Check out this new website.

By Alex Kincaid

akincaid@islandpacket.com

The town of Hilton Head has launched a new website aimed at encouraging feedback from residents, business owners and other stakeholders on the town’s long-range goals, according to a town release.

The website, dubbed “Our Future,” offers a community survey, the results of which will be presented on the site throughout the project. Organizers also plan to conduct 20 to 30 workshops with community members throughout the year to discuss key issues and trends.

The project is scheduled to wrap up in early 2018. A final “Community Vision Report” will be developed, which will include a recommended action plan, the release said.

The town encourages community members to sign up for the “Our Future” newsletter.

