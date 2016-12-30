Hilton Head Island beach renourishment wraps up for the year

The town of Hilton Head Island has finished its beach renourishment project for the year.
Contractor Weeks Marine completed sand placement activities in the overnight hours on Thursday, according to a town news release.
Since the start of the project in June, more than 2.5 million cubic yards of sand have been placed along approximately 7 miles of shoreline,” the release said. “The work includes damage reparations to some portions of the beach damaged by Hurricane Matthew.”
More information about beach renourishment is available at the town’s website at www.hiltonheadislandsc.gov.
