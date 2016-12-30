Local

December 30, 2016 1:30 PM

Hilton Head Island beach renourishment wraps up for the year

Posted by Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

The town of Hilton Head Island has finished its beach renourishment project for the year.

Contractor Weeks Marine completed sand placement activities in the overnight hours on Thursday, according to a town news release.

Since the start of the project in June, more than 2.5 million cubic yards of sand have been placed along approximately 7 miles of shoreline,” the release said. “The work includes damage reparations to some portions of the beach damaged by Hurricane Matthew.”

More information about beach renourishment is available at the town’s website at www.hiltonheadislandsc.gov.

Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas

You might also be interested in this video

The Hilton Head Island beach renourishment project as explained by Joe Mazzarella

Joe Mazzarella, of Weeks Marine, Inc., talks, on Friday, June 24, 2016, about the progress made in the first week of the Hilton Head Island beach renourishment project and what life is like aboard the company's dredging vessel.

Wade Livingston wlivingston@islandpacket.com

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Meet George: The first mature male great white tagged by OCEARCH

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos