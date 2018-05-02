Sea Pines likely to increase gate fee soon. Here's how much it'll cost you

SHARE COPY LINK With the fee for a one-day pass into Sea Pines likely to go up to $8 in June, we looked into how you can use a pass to visit the beach there. Since there is no beach parking for single day pass holders, your options are to walk or take the trolley. Jay Karr

With the fee for a one-day pass into Sea Pines likely to go up to $8 in June, we looked into how you can use a pass to visit the beach there. Since there is no beach parking for single day pass holders, your options are to walk or take the trolley. Jay Karr