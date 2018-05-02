Sea Pines likely to increase gate fee soon. Here's how much it'll cost you

Sea Pines visitors may soon be paying more at the gate.
At the annual Sea Pines Community Services Associates meeting Monday, the board announced that a consensus has been reached on increasing the daily visitor pass from $6 to $8. It would be in effect year-round.
However, an agreement has not yet been signed.
Once the final agreement is approved in writing by CSA, the Sea Pines Resort and the Sea Pines Center, the new policy will take effect.
The Lou Hammond Group, a public relations firm representing CSA, said CSA hopes to implement the new policy by June 1.
If the number of daily visitors remains consistent over the next year, the fee may increase to $9, and. ultimately, to $10 over the next several years, according to the Lou Hammond Group.
"At the $8 level, this is going to drive additional revenue to CSA of about $800,000," said Mark Griffith, chairman of CSA, at the annual meeting. "And the $4 increase, at the $10 level, it's going to amount to about $1.6 million in additional revenue."
The planned increase does not affect the commercial vehicle gate fee, which is currently $10.
The potential for a gate fee increase has been discussed several times within the last year. The last gate fee increase was in 2013 when it was raised $1, bringing it to the current $6.
CSA president Bret Martin said at the annual meeting there are also plans for a new pass office.
The new office will be located at 14 Greenwood Drive, currently the site of the Gallery of Shops. Island Packet readers recently listed this building as one of the top 10 island eyesores.
"The big change is that we believe that we will have almost no sale or issuance of passes at the gate. They will come to this site," Martin said. "That means you won't be standing in line in traffic."
Martin said there will be five booths at the new site to issue passes.
"We (will) have five booths, or windows, that you can drive through," Martin said. "So we will be operating five times as fast to clear traffic through than we do at the gate today."
When asked if there was an estimated timeline for the location to open, the Lou Hammond Group provided no direct answer, but said "once the property is acquired, detailed site planning and architectural drawings will be developed and submitted to all necessary entities for approval."
A preliminary site plan will be finalized over the next few months, the firm said.
The office change comes on the heels of a pass policy change for renters.
In April, Sea Pines announced those who rent their properties must mail their guests passes in advance of their visit. Renters can no longer pick up passes at the Sea Pines Resort Welcome Center.
