Heading to Sea Pines? This pass change could have you waiting longer at the gate

Sea Pines has a new gate pass system for owners who rent out their properties to short-term renters. Those renters will no longer pick up weekly passes at the Welcome Center, and some residents fear it may cause greater congestion at the gate. Jay Karr