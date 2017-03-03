This is how Uber is working behind some Hilton Head gates

While Uber service is suspended in Sea Pines, it is still running in several other gated communities on Hilton Head Island.
Officials with the app-based taxi service said it suspended services in Sea Pines Tuesday after Sea Pines canceled its operating agreement.
Sea Pines officials said negotiations failed after a temporary contract expired Dec. 31. They said Uber is still welcome in the community, but drivers must pay the $6 daily entry fee or the annual $225 commercial pass.
Here are the gated communities where Uber is still operating:
▪ Hilton Head Plantation
▪ Palmetto Dunes Plantation
▪ Shipyard Plantation
General managers at all three plantations said Uber is automatically charged $2 per trip to enter their gates. A digital “fence” electronically charges the application every time an Uber driver enters those communities, according to the managers.
Evangeline George, Uber spokesperson, said the $2 fee is passed on to the rider, and the plantations receive electronic deposits with those funds.
Peter Kristian, Hilton Head Plantation general manager, said the plantation’s contract with Uber was renegotiated and started Jan. 1.
In Shipyard Plantation, a new long-term contract started Jan. 19, said Sally Warren, the plantation’s general manager.
Andrew Schumacher, Palmetto Dunes CEO, said the plantation is operating under a temporary contract as negotiations for a long-term agreement are ongoing.
