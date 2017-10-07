Coffee shop closed since Irma reopens on Hilton Head, but it may be moving

Starbucks at Sea Turtle Marketplace on Hilton Head Island has reopened after being closed for a time following Tropical Storm Irma.
The building had received roof damage which caused some flooding, Tommy Smith, president of Sandcastle Constructors, a contractor for Sea Turtle Marketplace, previously said.
There are plans in place to demolish the north-end Starbucks building and rebuild it on site, Smith said. He said that, when this happens, the store would temporarily open in a nearby building.
A timeline for the project is still unknown, Smith said. He said work has just started on the building that is proposed as the temporary location to house Starbucks.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
