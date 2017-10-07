Stock image
Stock image

Business

Coffee shop closed since Irma reopens on Hilton Head, but it may be moving

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

October 07, 2017 3:25 PM

Starbucks at Sea Turtle Marketplace on Hilton Head Island has reopened after being closed for a time following Tropical Storm Irma.

The building had received roof damage which caused some flooding, Tommy Smith, president of Sandcastle Constructors, a contractor for Sea Turtle Marketplace, previously said.

There are plans in place to demolish the north-end Starbucks building and rebuild it on site, Smith said. He said that, when this happens, the store would temporarily open in a nearby building.

A timeline for the project is still unknown, Smith said. He said work has just started on the building that is proposed as the temporary location to house Starbucks.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Paper, plastic or reusable? Hilton Head grocery shoppers share their opinion

Paper, plastic or reusable? Hilton Head grocery shoppers share their opinion 1:40

Paper, plastic or reusable? Hilton Head grocery shoppers share their opinion
You're going to love this Hilton Head Island wine store's new location 0:26

You're going to love this Hilton Head Island wine store's new location
6 kitchen gadgets you didn't know you needed 0:37

6 kitchen gadgets you didn't know you needed

View More Video