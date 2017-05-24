Hilton Head Islanders might not have to drive to Bluffton for Chipolte any longer.
Hilton Head Islanders might not have to drive to Bluffton for Chipolte any longer. file photo
Hilton Head Islanders might not have to drive to Bluffton for Chipolte any longer. file photo

Business

May 24, 2017 12:48 PM

Chipotle and another Starbucks might be coming to Hilton Head

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

Chipotle and Starbucks could be the next businesses added to the Shelter Cover Towne Centre district.

PDG architect Tom Parker presented preliminary plans to the Town of Hilton Head Island for the construction of the building earlier this month.

The plans show the construction of a 4,000-square-foot facility that the businesses would share in front of Kroger Fuel Center.

There are currently no Chipotle restaurants on the island but four Starbucks locations already there.

Southeastern, out of Georgia, is developing the project. The company also is constructing Shelter Cove Apartments in the shopping district.

Representatives with Southeastern were not readily available for comment on the project when contacted.

Shari Mendrick, Town of Hilton Head Island planner, said plans do not give a timeline for the project.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Open house shines a light on Jasper County's new solar power boom

Open house shines a light on Jasper County's new solar power boom 1:22

Open house shines a light on Jasper County's new solar power boom
'It's a job-seeker's market': on Hilton Head, new hires are hard to find 1:27

'It's a job-seeker's market': on Hilton Head, new hires are hard to find
Skimmer found on Rock Hill Atm 0:23

Skimmer found on Rock Hill Atm

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos