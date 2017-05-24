Chipotle and another Starbucks might be coming to Hilton Head

Chipotle and Starbucks could be the next businesses added to the Shelter Cover Towne Centre district.
PDG architect Tom Parker presented preliminary plans to the Town of Hilton Head Island for the construction of the building earlier this month.
The plans show the construction of a 4,000-square-foot facility that the businesses would share in front of Kroger Fuel Center.
There are currently no Chipotle restaurants on the island but four Starbucks locations already there.
Southeastern, out of Georgia, is developing the project. The company also is constructing Shelter Cove Apartments in the shopping district.
Representatives with Southeastern were not readily available for comment on the project when contacted.
Shari Mendrick, Town of Hilton Head Island planner, said plans do not give a timeline for the project.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments