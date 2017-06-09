Bluffton Buffalo Wild Wings flying in as site work begins

Plans for a Buffalo Wild Wings in Bluffton are moving forward as site work has begun on a Kittie’s Crossings property.
The popular sports bar is planned for a 5,456-square-foot space with an outdoor dining patio, said Nancy Moss Beaufort County community development planner.
Jaz Development LLC, the developer for Bluffton Gateway, is constructing the building which will face S.C. 46 near U.S. 278.
Moss said the restaurant will sit in an 8,056 square foot building constructed for three tenants. She said plans do not reveal who the other two tenants will be. A completion date was not available.
Moss said the plans do show the 1,400-square-foot unit next to Buffalo Wild Wings is being constructed as a retail store. The other 1,200-square-foot unit will be another restaurant, she said.
Other Restuarants in Kittie’s Crossing include Guiseppi’s Pizza and Pasta, Panda Chinese Restaurant, Katie O’Donald’s, El Mariachi Mexican Food and La Hacienda.
Buffalo Wild Wings currently has one location in Beaufort County at 121 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
