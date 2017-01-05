This ‘wild’ sports bar could join growing Bluffton Gateway near Walmart and Sam’s Club

As the Walmart Supercenter and Sam’s Club gear up to open their doors this month, another business is in the works to open next door — Buffalo Wild Wings.
Jaz Development, LLC, the same developer for Bluffton Gateway, has submitted conceptual plans for a one-story 8,056 square-foot multi-tenant building for the Beaufort County’s Design Review Board to discuss Thursday afternoon.
According to the DRB agenda, Buffalo Wild Wings would serve as the 5,456 square-foot anchor business with two additional shop spaces for tenants to be determined later.
The business would be face S.C. 46 near U.S. 278 and be accessible from the Kitties Crossing shopping center through the new intersection built for the Sam’s Club and Walmart Supercenter.
The nearest Buffalo Wild Wings is in Beaufort at 121 Robert Smalls Parkway. The sports bar would join the Kitties Crossing dining scene, which already includes Giuseppi’s Pizza and Pasta, Panda Chinese Restaurant, Katie O’Donald’s, El Mariachi Mexican Food and La Hacienda.
The county’s Staff Review Team initially reviewed the project and granted conceptual approval Nov. 16, but requested the developer to appear before the DRB “to determine whether the building adequately addresses the frontage road and whether the dumpsters are appropriately sited.”
Staff comments included on the DRB agenda include issues with color choices, buffers and approach walks to the building. Staff requested the developer to include a landscaping plan, lighting plan, color boards and material samples for final DRB approval.
Madison Hogan
