Here are the food trucks that will be at Hilton Head beaches

Four food trucks will serve up food from the parking lots of Chaplin and Driessen Beach parks on Hilton Head Island starting June 16.
The food trucks will serve food from the beach locations from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They also will be allowed to serve food any day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Trucks awarded bids to serve food at the beach locations by the Town of Hilton Head Island this week include:
It’s Only Fair
Where: Chaplin Park
Food: It’s Only Fair’s will serve made-from-scratch fair favorites such as Pilly Cheese steak, chicken nuggets and hamburgers along with a few items with a twist including their “Chicken and funnels,” a funnel cake topped with chicken nuggets, maple syrup and powdered sugar.
Price: $5 to $10
Lowcountry Lobster
Where: Driessen Beach Park
Food: Lowcountry Lobster plans to continue serving the specialty dishes it is known for such as lobster rolls and lobster nachos, but owners say they will also shake things up a bit and offer hot dogs, hamburgers and cold sides such as coleslaw and potato salad for families visiting the beach.
Price: $8 to $17
Info: To keep track of when the truck will be at the beach or other locations visit the truck’s facebook page at www.facebook.com/lowcountrylobster.
Murican Border
Where: Driessen Beach Park
Food: Murican Border isn’t planning on any major menu changes for the beach, but will stick with their tried and true “international tacos.” Greek, Japanese and Korean Spicy are few local favorites on their menu.
Price: $11 to $12
Info: To keep track of when the truck will be at the beach or other locations, visit the truck’s facebook page at www.facebook.com/Muricanborder.
Taco Brown
Where: Chaplin Park
Food: Taco Brown will be serving authentic Mexican-style tacos.
Price: $2 to $5
Info: To keep track of when the truck will be at the beach or other locations visit the truck’s facebook page at www.facebook.com/TacoBrownS/.
