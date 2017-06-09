submitted photo
submitted photo

Business

June 09, 2017 9:02 AM

Here are the food trucks that will be at Hilton Head beaches

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

Four food trucks will serve up food from the parking lots of Chaplin and Driessen Beach parks on Hilton Head Island starting June 16.

The food trucks will serve food from the beach locations from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They also will be allowed to serve food any day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Trucks awarded bids to serve food at the beach locations by the Town of Hilton Head Island this week include:

It’s Only Fair

Where: Chaplin Park

Food: It’s Only Fair’s will serve made-from-scratch fair favorites such as Pilly Cheese steak, chicken nuggets and hamburgers along with a few items with a twist including their “Chicken and funnels,” a funnel cake topped with chicken nuggets, maple syrup and powdered sugar.

Price: $5 to $10

Lowcountry Lobster

Where: Driessen Beach Park

Food: Lowcountry Lobster plans to continue serving the specialty dishes it is known for such as lobster rolls and lobster nachos, but owners say they will also shake things up a bit and offer hot dogs, hamburgers and cold sides such as coleslaw and potato salad for families visiting the beach.

Price: $8 to $17

Info: To keep track of when the truck will be at the beach or other locations visit the truck’s facebook page at www.facebook.com/lowcountrylobster.

Murican Border

Where: Driessen Beach Park

Food: Murican Border isn’t planning on any major menu changes for the beach, but will stick with their tried and true “international tacos.” Greek, Japanese and Korean Spicy are few local favorites on their menu.

Price: $11 to $12

Info: To keep track of when the truck will be at the beach or other locations, visit the truck’s facebook page at www.facebook.com/Muricanborder.

Taco Brown

Where: Chaplin Park

Food: Taco Brown will be serving authentic Mexican-style tacos.

Price: $2 to $5

Info: To keep track of when the truck will be at the beach or other locations visit the truck’s facebook page at www.facebook.com/TacoBrownS/.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Home sweet 8-by-20-foot home: this tiny Lowcountry house could be yours

Home sweet 8-by-20-foot home: this tiny Lowcountry house could be yours 1:09

Home sweet 8-by-20-foot home: this tiny Lowcountry house could be yours
Boeing 757 cockpit to land on side of museum for flight exhibit 2:31

Boeing 757 cockpit to land on side of museum for flight exhibit
Residents sound off on Hilton Head's controversial 'Hotel Heron' 1:53

Residents sound off on Hilton Head's controversial 'Hotel Heron'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos