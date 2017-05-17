Murican Border has started serving up “international” tacos throughout Beaufort County.
Murican Border has started serving up “international” tacos throughout Beaufort County. Submitted photo
Murican Border has started serving up “international” tacos throughout Beaufort County. Submitted photo

Business

May 17, 2017 3:51 PM

Food truck hits Beaufort County streets bringing a new kind of taco to the mix

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

Need some variety in taco options? The Murican Border food truck has you covered.

Owner Alex Schmidt is dishing out what he calls “international-style” tacos. Greek, Japanese and Korean Spicy are a few of the varieties on the menu.

In order to catch this rolling restaurant, you will need to keep an eye on the food truck’s Facebook page as it moves locations daily.

Currently, Schmidt is operating Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but plans to hire employees in the near future and expand his hours.

“The business has been incredibly picking up,” Schmidt said Wednesday.

The hope is the truck will be one of four to attain a spot at Hilton Head Island beaches this summer, Schmidt said. The Town has opened up a bidding process for the spots at Chaplin and Driessen beach parks.

The food truck takes both cash and credit cards.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Full lot at Lady's Island Walmart for opening day

Full lot at Lady's Island Walmart for opening day 0:35

Full lot at Lady's Island Walmart for opening day
Get an inside look at the new Wahlburgers at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach SC 2:40

Get an inside look at the new Wahlburgers at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach SC
Savvy business wants to sauce the world 1:03

Savvy business wants to sauce the world

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos