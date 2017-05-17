Food truck hits Beaufort County streets bringing a new kind of taco to the mix

Need some variety in taco options? The Murican Border food truck has you covered.
Owner Alex Schmidt is dishing out what he calls “international-style” tacos. Greek, Japanese and Korean Spicy are a few of the varieties on the menu.
In order to catch this rolling restaurant, you will need to keep an eye on the food truck’s Facebook page as it moves locations daily.
Currently, Schmidt is operating Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but plans to hire employees in the near future and expand his hours.
“The business has been incredibly picking up,” Schmidt said Wednesday.
The hope is the truck will be one of four to attain a spot at Hilton Head Island beaches this summer, Schmidt said. The Town has opened up a bidding process for the spots at Chaplin and Driessen beach parks.
The food truck takes both cash and credit cards.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments