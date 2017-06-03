Could Hilton Head learn from other tourist towns?

An image of Burlingame, one of the affordable housing complexes in Aspen, Colo. Accoridng to reporting by AspenJournalism.com, the city of Aspen purchased the Burlingham Ranch in 1998 for $2.6 million which could eventually have 250 units constructed. The project sits three miles outside of Aspen, has a public park and playground at the entrance to the development and a community garden. Courtesy of City of Aspen