Hilton Head restaurant says lack of workers forcing it to reduce hours

Main Street Cafe & Pub has been serving food seven days a week for about 18 years, but the owners say they have decided to reduce their hours as they struggle to find workers.
The restaurant plans to close its doors on Sundays — a day it traditionally has been open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during off-season and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the summer.
Aaron Roppelt, co-owner of the restaurant, started advertising for two line cooks in January, he said Wednesday.
Despite a constant advertising campaign, Roppelt said he still hasn’t filled the positions.
Faith Roppelt, Roppelt’s sister and co-owner of the restaurant, said the decision to close came after seeing the burden the staff shortage was putting on existing staff.
“They get burnt out,” she said. “The quality goes down. Not only are they affected, but our business is affected.”
Adding more affordable housing options on Hilton Head could be the solution to a workforce shortage, she said.
An investigative report in The Island Packet last year exposed the chronic workforce shortage on the island and detailed some of the root causes, which included a lack of affordable housing and a lack of public transportation.
Faith Roppelt said she hopes the financial impact on the business won’t be too bad.
“I know what the numbers are,” she said, “but hopefully some of the people who chose to come eat with us on Sunday night will choose to come Monday through Saturday.”
The restaurant, at 1411 Main St., will remain open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday year-round.
