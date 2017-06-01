Upgrading your home or live in your kitchen? These 3 new Beaufort stores might help

Three new stores planned for downtown Beaufort might be good news for those looking to update their home or spend more time in the kitchen.
Two of the new businesses will fill space in the Fordham building at the corner of Bay and Carteret.
Lynn Monday Home, an interior design and furniture store, will be one of the businesses fronting Bay Street.
Lowcountry Kitchen & Design and Prestige Appliance will occupy the back of the building along Carteret.
Cook on Bay, a store catering to Lowcountry foodies, is planned at 720 Bay St. and could open in late July or early August, owner Jodi Campbell said.
Cook on Bay will offer cookware, kitchen tools and knives, barware, Big Green Egg accessories and local food and seasoning. There will also be a separate section for children, gift baskets and knife-sharpening services, Campbell said.
“Whether you’re preparing a meal, hosting an oyster roast or looking for the perfect gift for a foodie friends, we’ve got just the thing you’ll need,” Campbell said Thursday.
Lynn Monday is an interior designed based in Cashiers, N.C. A help-wanted sign in the future storefront seeks someone with a good attitude who enjoys sales.
Prestige Appliance has locations in Aiken, Columbia and Augusta, Ga., according to its website. The company offers appliance sales, installation and repairs.
The Fordham building was bought and renovated last year by Graham Trask and his father, George. In addition to the two new businesses, another tenant is finalizing a lease on another space fronting Bay Street.
A new pizza restaurant, Hearth at Saltus River Grill, is also coming to Bay Street this summer.
