Construction of these Hilton Head luxury apartments to start soon

Construction of the first of two luxury apartment buildings in a proposed $60 million complex at Shelter Cove Towne Centre is set to start in upcoming weeks, an official with the development company said Monday.
Site work for the first building is nearing completion at the property, which currently holds a recently constructed parking garage for the complex, said John Lee, Jr., senior vice president of Southeastern, the Georgia-based company developing the complex, known as Shelter Cove Apartments.
“East 1” — the first apartment building — will house 136 apartments; plans call to start filling 24 units in November this year, Lee said. He said the four-story building is expected to be completed by March 2018.
Public criticism about initial plans for the buildings sparked political discussions. Much of the criticism revolved around parking concerns and the proposed five-story height of the second apartment building. Plans were changed to keep the height of both apartment buildings at four stories.
Cost and size of the apartments in the planned 335,000-square-foot “East 1” building have not been released, Lee said Monday. He described the units as “very large,” though he declined to provide specifics.
“We don’t want to publicize these details until we have a schedule we can trust,” he said. “Once we start vertical construction of the units, I will have a timeline I can hang my hat on.”
Lee said he expects construction to start in the next two weeks.
“The troubles of construction come in the site work,” he said. “We haven’t had any trouble, but that is where the problems are going to be if there are any.”
The project was delayed more than two months last summer. Phil Madhere, of Grand Oak Construction in Georgia, the contractor for the job, at the time said the delay was in submitting plans to the town of Hilton Head, and waiting for approval from the town.
Pylons have been placed marking the area for a parking deck at the proposed second apartment building, known as “East 2,” Lee said Monday. He was unable to provide a timetable for construction and completion of the 215,000-square-foot apartment building, which will hold 104 units.
While exact details are not being released, Lee proved a few clues about the type of apartments that will be built.
“They are very large units compared to other rent units in the market,” he said. “We have met with residents who live in nice homes on Hilton Head, and we found there is a market of people who are tired of taking care of their pools and houses, but they still want space.”
More than 300 people are already on a waiting list for the apartments, Lee said.
“We are extremely excited about the interest in the community,” he said. “We appreciate their patience.”
Lee said he expects to have a better construction schedule by mid-March. He said public meetings to provide information about the apartments likely will happen then.
