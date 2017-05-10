Food trucks at the beach? On Hilton Head, it may be happening soon

The town of Hilton Head Island is looking for food trucks to serve beachgoers starting next month.
A bid request went out Wednesday. The town is seeking trucks to fill four spots at Chaplin and Driessen Beach parks from June to September under a pilot program.
The spots will be awarded to bidders with the highest monthly proposed lease, according to the written request.
Lori Holland, co-owner of the Lowcountry Lobster food truck out of Bluffton, was happy when informed Wednesday of the pilot program.
“This is the type of opportunity food trucks have been hoping for,” she said. “I am excited for existing and new food trucks in the area.”
The four trucks will be required to operate Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. They also will be allowed to serve food additional hours on any day between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Lowcountry Lobster started serving specialty foods, such as lobster rolls and lobster nachos, in the area in 2015. Holland said without a permanent spot to set up the truck, her company has split its focus with catering.
Given her catering business, she said she is unsure if the mandatory weekends on Hilton Head will work for her truck.
“I would have to hire someone to work the truck for me,” Holland said. “It is a possibility. I will be looking into it.”
Regardless, though, of whether she is awarded one of the four spots, Holland said the option is good for the region.
“It will give people more choices,” she said. “A lot of people who come here from other parts of the country find food trucks quite normal.”
Anyone wanting to bid for one of the four spots is required to attend a pre-bid meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Town Hall, One Town Center Court.
The pilot program stems from recommendations the Town Council approved from the Circle to Circle Committee late last summer. The committee’s focus was to draw traffic away from the island’s congested south side.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments