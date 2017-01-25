Wal-Mart officially opens in Bluffton ... and look at all the free stuff you can get today

Note: This story will be updated throughout the morning.
The new Wal-Mart Supercenter at the Bluffton Gateway shopping center is officially open.
Shortly following the opening of the neighboring Sam’s Club and fuel center Jan. 19 at the intersection of U.S. 278 and S.C. 46, this Wal-Mart grand opening marks the fourth Wal-Mart store to open in Beaufort County.
The store will offer a full pharmacy and free store pickup service for customers shopping on Walmart.com.
Curious customers arrived at the store early Wednesday morning and celebrated the opening with a number of freebies. As of 9:30 a.m., the store was giving away burgers, hot dogs, sodas, Monster Energy drinks, cupcakes, coffee, iced tea and even cereal bowls.
Currently, there’s a Wal-Mart Supercenter open at 25 Pembroke Drive on Hilton Head Island, 350 Robert Smalls Parkway in Beaufort and 4400 U.S. 278 in Hardeeville.
A Wal-Mart Supercenter is under construction on Sea Island Parkway on Lady’s Island and developers expect to complete the project sometime this spring. Developers for a Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market planned for the intersection of Bluffton Parkway and S.C. 170 said in December the project that’s been “coming soon” for nearly two years is still in the works.
