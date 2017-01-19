25 things you should know about the new Bluffton Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club said goodbye Tuesday to the Port Royal Plaza Shopping Center on Hilton Head Island after more than 20 years in that location, and it said hello early Thursday morning to its new location in greater Bluffton at the (also new) Bluffton Gateway shopping center at the corner of U.S. 278 and S.C. 46.
Employees, shoppers, members of the community and shoppers gathered at 8 a.m. Thursday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the grand opening of the store.
Attendees danced and cheered before rolling their shopping carts through the automatic doors to shop in bulk and try free samples.
For those of you who were unable to experience that crossing of the threshold, here are 25 things I learned about Sam’s Club at its grand opening.
