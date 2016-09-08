Bluffton to hold food truck workshop tonight

After a contentious showdown at last month’s Bluffton Town Council meeting, staffers are holding a meeting tonight to try to clear the air between food truck vendors and local restaurant owners.
Food truck owners from around Beaufort County made their pitch last month in favor of changes to town code that would allow them to operate in Bluffton. They were countered by several Old Town business owners who expressed concerns the trucks would hurt their businesses and exacerbate parking problems.
Tonight’s workshop will allow staff to hear additional public comment on permitting food trucks to operate in Bluffton, according to a town news release.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 20 Bridge St.
This story will be updated.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
Comments