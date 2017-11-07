Food & Drink

One of Hilton Head’s most popular restaurant groups is expanding — off-island

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

November 07, 2017 3:15 PM

The owners of eight Hilton Head Island restaurants, such as Crazy Crab, Aunt Chilada’s and Reilley’s Grill & Bar, have more concepts in the works, but this time they are looking off-island.

The Coastal Restaurants & Bars restaurant group announced Tuesday plans to open its newest seafood restaurant in Port Royal at the former Dockside.

“It will be (restaurant) No. 9 for us, but the first outside of Hilton Head,” CRAB spokeswoman Abby Wirth said.

Group owners are also looking for another location off-island, she said Tuesday. She did not give specifics of where the group is exploring.

“We are looking to grow in upcoming years,” Wirth said. “A lot of exciting stuff is planned.”

The group has history on the island with its longest-running restaurant — Reilley’s Grill & Bar —opening in 1982.

Throughout the 1980s several restaurants were opened and purchased by the group but expansion stalled in the 1990s.

In recent years the Carolina Crab Company was opened in 2014 and Fishcamp on Broad Creek opened last year.

The Port Royal restaurant will be the first business to open in the planned revitalization of the port. It is planned for an early spring opening.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

