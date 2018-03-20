Southern Living says this Bluffton resort is No. 2 in the South for 2018

A Bluffton resort was named among the top resorts in the South in Southern Living's list of the South's Best Resorts for 2018.

Montage Palmetto Bluff — no stranger to lists like these — came in at No. 2 on Southern Living's list.

"Guests can kayak on Lowcountry marshes in front of balconied guesthouses overlooking mossdraped oak trees," the magazine wrote about Montage.

Ten resorts were honored, with Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tenn., coming out on top.

"What matters is that they do what they do better than anybody else — and that you don’t have a care in the world from the moment you check in," Southern Living said of the resorts on the list.

The remaining eight top resorts in the South are: Lake Austin Spa Resort in Austin, Texas; The Cloister on Sea Island, Ga.; Rancho Loma in Talpa, Texas; Rancho Pillow in Round Top, Texas; The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.; Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo.; Little Palm Island Resort & Spa in Little Torch Key, Fla.; and Primland in Meadows of Dan, Va.