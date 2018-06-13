Who's that Lowcountry teen appearing in the upcoming 'Halloween' reboot?

Meet Vince Mattis, a very determined young man from Bluffton.

For years, Vince, a 15-year-old hip-hop dancer, nagged his dad Anthony for permission to audition for a movie.

Finally, the old man gave in.

They struck gold their first time out.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"[My dad] called me after I got the role," Vince said. "He's like, 'Dude, you're gonna freak out. He's like, 'You're not gonna believe what it's for,'" Vince said.

"I'm like, 'what?' "

"And he's like, 'Halloween!'"





Vince said he'd seen the original 1978 film just a few months before sending in his audition video and getting a callback to audition in person. His dad had told him it was his favorite horror movie.

The new 2018 reboot, being billed as a 40-years-later alternate reality sequel to the original, is scheduled for release Oct. 19. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, the movie was filmed in North Charleston.

Vince said he knew how big the movie was, especially for people around his dad's age who were around when the original was new.

"People are gonna want this to be really good, and I want to deliver," Vince said.

In the new movie, Michael Myers, the film's killer antagonist and the boogeyman himself, has escaped from a mental institution just in time for Halloween night.

Check out the ending of the original story.

After getting to meet Curtis, Vince said, the two of them sat and got their hair done together. He found the actress "very down to earth."





He also said Curtis was proud of him for breaking into the film industry so quickly and that she talked about her daughter, who also dances.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet Official trailer: Halloween

"It was really interesting to meet a celebrity, not idolizing them like crazy, but to be part of a project with them, which was really awesome," he said.

Vince doesn't want to spoil the film for anyone, but a sneak peak of his role is in the trailer that Universal Pictures released last week.

"Dad, look out!" his character says about a minute and 22 seconds into the trailer as the bus carrying the murderous Myers crashes.

While Vince has many skills, sports and activities listed on his resume, he claimed martial arts as his favorite.

Last month, Vince and his brother, Elijah, received their black sashes in Hung Gar Gung-fu at Sun and Moon Martial Arts Studio. He also attends May River High School and dances at the Bluffton School of Dance and Performing Arts.

But now, he has film work to focus on. And more work could mean he may be homeschooled in the future, he said.

That work has already started.

Vince will play a young Nikki Sixx in 'The Dirt,' a Netflix original film about the rock band Motley Crue.





Anthony said he and his family was "pinching" itself when Vince got the 'Halloween' part.

"It was just being a proud parent. It was sort of like a surreal moment," Anthony said.

He said Halloween director David Gordon Green told him he could hardly believe it was Vince's first acting job.

Anthony said Green, a producer from Blumhouse Productions and other professionals on the set were "blown away" by Vince's work ethic.

Green recommended Vince for 'The Dirt,' and he has also been working to get the teen a part in a short film.

Orginally from New Jersey, he has been raising his family in Bluffton for several years. He said Vince's mother, who was also a dancer and actor, passed away seven years ago.

"[Vincent's] got the tools and gifts from his mom, and thank God he's got stability from me," Anthony said. "He's got the best of both worlds, you know?"

Vince said that a lot of kids think acting is "all fun and games." While it is fun, he said, you have to work hard, be professional and keep quiet at times for the director and crew.

The teen also said it helps to ask questions because the crew sometimes forgets to tell you exactly what you should be doing or where you should be. And that's fine with Vince. He said in school he's "known for asking way too many questions."

"But it was a really fun experience," Vince said. "It's really surreal ... when you first drive up to set and it's all these people working, just to have you on the screen."

Anthony said he's glad he allowed Vince to follow his dream.

"It's gotta be [the child's] choice," Anthony said. "It has to be 110 percent their choice, not the parent's."