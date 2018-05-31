Morgan Freeman stops by Savannah area doctor's office — and so does John Travolta

Morgan Freeman, amid a controversy over accusations of inappropriate behavior, has showed up in the Savannah area for work this week.

Last Thursday, CNN reported that multiple women accused Freeman of making suggestive remarks and "unwanted touching," and the 80-year-old actor issued an apology to anyone who may have felt "uncomfortable or disrespected" by his behavior.

The next day, however, he defended himself against the claims, saying he had been misunderstood and was being falsely accused.

"... I also want to be clear: I did not create unsafe work environments. I did not assault women. I did not offer employment or advancement in exchange for sex. Any suggestion that I did so is completely false," he said in a statement on Friday.

Freeman, who is starring in "The Poison Rose" with John Travolta, was seen heading for the Georgia set for the first time on Monday, according to People magazine.

Man I am glad I didn't go to #Savannah. Here is Morgan Freeman whose name is even more ironic now. https://t.co/QhtC9lI8hN — Atlanta Filming (@AtlantaFilming) May 28, 2018

A photo that accompanies the article shows Freeman wearing a lavender dress shirt, jeans, sneakers and a bright blue trucker cap. He is walking past the back of a black Cadillac Escalade.

Another photo posted Thursday by TMZ shows the actor, reportedly on the set of "The Poison Rose," wearing the same cap, a camel blazer and one glove. Photos in the gallery show Travolta in a purple velvet blazer and a wide-collared denim shirt and other actors in 1978-era costumes.

Freeman was photographed with doctors at Family Medicine of Pooler, according to a post Wednesday on Facebook by WSAV television reporter Tina Tyus-Shaw.





A person who answered the phone at the clinic told The Island Packet she could not comment on whether Freeman was filming at the clinic or whether he was a patient.

Travolta also was photographed with Savannah-area medical professionals this week.

A photo of the actor was posted on the Facebook page for Coastal Pediatrics.

"Celebrity sighting at Coastal Pediatrics today!! John Travolta! (don’t worry....patient care was only abandoned for one minute for this picture)," the caption on the photo says.

That photo had nearly 500 reactions and comments, with many expressing regret that they missed the chance to meet the actor.

"Too bad it wasn't Zac Ephron," one person joked.

"I think I need to go snooping around pooler now," commented another.





Earlier this week, Travolta and his family made a stop at a Savannah Japanese restaurant — Hirano's on Habersham Street — and stopped for a photo with two young fans at a local movie theater.

In "The Poison Rose," Travolta "will play a down-on-his-luck PI who enjoys his share of drinking, smoking and gambling along with having a soft spot for a lady in distress," according to Variety magazine.

"The Poison Rose" also stars Forest Whitaker and Famke Janssen, according to IMDB. The website says Travolta's daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, has a role in the movie.

Freeman will portray a crime boss in Galveston, Texas, and Whitaker will play the shady owner of the town’s sanitarium for the rich and disillusioned, Variety reported. Janssen will be Travolta's love interest.

Rose. #ThePoisonRose A post shared by Kat Graham (@katgraham) on May 30, 2018 at 3:46pm PDT

Kat Graham, the actress who has been cast as Freeman's daughter Rose in the movie, posted a photo from the set Wednesday on her Instagram page.

Casting by Lynn has posted roles available for multiple body doubles and background extras on its Facebook page.

Filming dates listed with the casting calls started last Friday and stretch into July.