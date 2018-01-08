‘Halloween’ filming this week in the Lowcountry. Here’s how you can be in the movie

It’s looking like Charleston will be celebrating “Halloween” in January.
The casting agency in charge of finding extras for the much-anticipated movie posted on Facebook that filming will start this week, with a scene involving a large number of high school students taking place on Saturday.
The movie, which will star Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode and Nick Castle as Michael Myers, was expected to start filming in the fall before reported production delays pushed that timetable back.
Actresses Judy Greer and Andi Matichak reportedly will play Laurie Strode’s daughter Karen and granddaugher Allyson.
Never miss a local story.
Specific filming locations have not been announced.
The movie, an alternate reality reboot of the 1978 classic, has a scheduled Oct. 19 release date.
Tona B. Dahlquist Casting posted that some of the 60 students being cast will be asked to work additional days so that the movie’s high school scenes will have familiar faces.
In particular, the agency is looking for goth-type teens, studious types and “a few that stand out from others in a crowd.”
Last week, the casting agency requested submissions from teens ages 15-19 who can dance for a party scene being filmed Jan. 24.
Other recent casting requests:
▪ Adult males with “interesting faces” that could portray the criminally insane, drug addicts, mental patients or homeless people.
▪ An adult male with a facial distinction such as a large scar, missing eye or cleft lip.
▪ A dozen actual high school cheerleaders — not those who are pretending to be cheerleaders — for several days of filming.
▪ A mechanic.
▪ Actual police officers, crime-scene investigators, a coroner, EMTs and security guards.
People of various ages and races who live in the Lowcountry are still being sought to serve as extras, according to the Tona B. Dahlquist Casting page on Facebook.
Those who have submitted applications once do not need to reapply, the agency says.
Submissions should include two current photos, one full-length and one close-up; your name; phone number; age; height, weight and clothing sizes; a list of visible tattoos and whether you have an artist’s release for them; vehicle color, make, model and year; and the city and state in which you live.
Submissions should be sent to charlestonmovieextras@gmail.com. The subject of the email should include your ethnicity, gender, age, city and state. One example given: Asian Female, 36, Charleston, SC.
Comments