‘Halloween’ reboot to start filming in January — and they’re still looking for extras

Don't lose hope if you haven't heard from the agency casting extras for the new "Halloween" movie reportedly being shot in Charleston — applications are still being accepted, and filming is now expected to start in mid-January.
The movie’s title isn’t listed in the updated ad for extras, but it’s been previously reported that “Halloween” would be filmed in Charleston with stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Greer. The original ads were posted on on www.filmsc.com and on Tona B. Dahlquist Casting on Facebook.
The movie’s release date is Oct. 19, 2018.
The 1978 movie’s director, John Carpenter — who is listed as an executive producer of the new film at IMDB.com — told Stereogum that the new “Halloween” movie is an alternate reality that will pick up after the first film, pretending that none of the other films were made.
Tona B. Dahlquist Casting says extras of all races and types are still needed — children through seniors.
Agents also are looking for real police officers, EMTs, nurses, CSI investigators, photographers and a coroner.
More information will be announced next month about the need for stand-ins, photo doubles, special looks or skills, the most recent Facebook post says.
Here's what you need to submit:
▪ Two current photos, one full-length and one of your face. Cellphone photos are OK, but do not wear a hat or sunglasses
▪ Your name
▪ Your age
▪ Your phone number (cellphone is preferred)
▪ The city and state where you live
▪ Your height
▪ Your weight
▪ Your clothing sizes
▪ Any visible tattoos or piercings
▪ Vehicle information because some extras will be cast with their vehicle (List the color, make, model and year of the vehicle).
Submissions should be sent by email to charlestonmovieextras@gmail.com. The heading should include your ethnicity, gender, age, city and state. This is the example given in the ad: Asian Female, 36, Charleston, S.C.
There is no phone number listed in the ad.
