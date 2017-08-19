Your updated Beaufort County eclipse guide: Glasses, traffic, weather and more!

The moment we’ve been waiting for is almost here. The Great American Eclipse will be crossing the South Carolina sky today.

But don’t worry, there’s plenty of time to get your plans in order. Here’s your official last-minute guide to the 2017 solar eclipse for folks in Beaufort County, whether you’re staying or leaving.

The basics: When and where it’s happening

The first total solar eclipse will occur in Oregon at 1:15 p.m., and the shadow will speed across the country east and depart the continental U.S. through South Carolina at 2:48 p.m. in the Charleston area. Beaufort County is not in the path of totality,

Here’s your town-by-town guide with times and weather updates.

SC eclipse weather updates can be found here.

Deciding to stay in Beaufort County or venture north to the path of totality?

Throughout the county, the moon will appear to cover roughly 98 percent of the sun, plus or minus about a half a percent depending where you are. Beaufort, for example, will see nearly a percent more coverage than Bluffton. The path of totality is north of Beaufort County, stretching from Folly Beach to the Georgetown area.

Here’s why being in the path of totality matters.

If you want to witness the best of the eclipse, here are the best places to go within a quick drive from Beaufort County.

You’ll need glasses to notice experience the eclipse from Hilton Head, Bluffton, and Beaufort. Here’s the difference.

Where totality will be the longest, but a quick drive from Beaufort County.

Check out the difference in darkness between Beaufort and Charleston here.

Traffic and safety tips for getting there

Hilton Head lifeguards are warning swimmers to stay out of the ocean. Here’s why.

Check out this map that shows traffic counts all over SC in real time.

Here’s a list of 10 safety tips you’ll need whether you travel or stay put on Monday.

Here’s where you can check traffic throughout Beaufort County.

Law enforcement expects traffic to be crazy across SC Monday. Here’s what you need to know

Here’s an update on traffic and a tip on a handy app you can use to help navigate it.

Glasses

Solar eclipse glasses are flying off the shelves in Beaufort County, faster than anyone can keep track of. However, here’s a list of events on Monday in Beaufort County where you can get glasses.

Here’s how to tell if your glasses are safe.

Recall:At least one Hilton Head company says its glasses aren’t safe

How to make a pinhole projector to view the eclipse.

Here’s a list of events across South Carolina.

Here’s how to make your eclipse glasses safer.

Other things to know

Here's the best way to capture the eclipse with a smart phone.

NASA will have a live stream on the day of the eclipse.

Here’s why Beaufort County schools are off on Monday.

Tips for watching the eclipse from lakes, rivers, or the Atlantic.

Fish and crabs will be acting weird because of the eclipse!

A Hilton Head High graduate will be capturing the moon’s shadow over Charleston.

Worried about your pets during the eclipse? Here’s what you need to know.