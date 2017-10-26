Was that Thor spotted at Savannah Whole Foods? Almost — and he made Tybee go viral

Savannah is crawling with celebrities this week.
Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, a.k.a. Miley Cyrus’ fiance since 2016, has been spotted in both Savannah and Tybee Island this week, according to social media posts.
Paparazzi snapped shirtless Hemsworth on Tybee Island Beach Wednesday, smiling and sporting his new tattoo, Pop Sugar reports. Hemsworth has been shooting his new movie “Killerman” on Tybee Island and Savannah recently. Filming is expected to wrap up early next week, according to the CDC Extras Savannah Facebook page.
New @LiamHemsworth was seen taking a break from the set of his new movie 'Killerman' in Savannah, GA 24th October 2017 thanks @JustJared pic.twitter.com/1d0yyrzXJz— liamgalehemsworth (@liamgalehems) October 24, 2017
He was also spotted at Whole Foods in Savannah Wednesday, where he was hilariously mistaken for his brother Chris Hemsworth (a.k.a. Thor). Brittany Nelson posted a photo on Facebook and said she asked him Liam if he was his brother.
Tybee Island is a special place to Hemsworth. It’s where he met fiance Miley Cyrus eight years ago on the set of The Last Song, where they shared their first kiss, according to Cosmopolitan. He told GQ he fell in love with Miley there.
And, ladies, apparently he’s happy to take photos!
New @LiamHemsworth with fans on the set of #Killermanmovie 25th October 2017 pic.twitter.com/HnzGIyHwtt— liamgalehemsworth (@liamgalehems) October 26, 2017
Chad Michael Murray, best known as the teenage heart-breaker on “One Tree Hill,” was also spotted in Savannah this week, according to the Daily Mail. Murray is filming Hallmark’s “The Beach House” movie with costar Minka Kelly, The Daily Mail reports. It’s the first time 37-year-old Minka, of Friday Night Lights, has been spotted working on set since she accused Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexually harassing her on Instagram, The Daily Mail reports.
And the best news of all of this? You could get paid to be an extra in “The Beach House” and “Killerman.” Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Savannah casting calls.
Mandy Matney: 843-706-8147, @MandyMatney
Comments