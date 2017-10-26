Was that Thor spotted at Savannah Whole Foods? Almost — and he made Tybee go viral

More Videos

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 1:27

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

Pause
Traffic will be slower on Boundary Street in Beaufort. Here's why. 0:35

Traffic will be slower on Boundary Street in Beaufort. Here's why.

Proposed beach lines take in Hilton Head homes, pools 0:39

Proposed beach lines take in Hilton Head homes, pools

Check out this first look inside Skull Creek Dockside restaurant 1:10

Check out this first look inside Skull Creek Dockside restaurant

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 1:57

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal 0:44

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal

St. Helena woman undergoes a ghouly transformation 1:41

St. Helena woman undergoes a ghouly transformation

Here's what it's like to ride the St. Mary's Railroad 0:58

Here's what it's like to ride the St. Mary's Railroad

NC man shows his copperhead bites 1:55

NC man shows his copperhead bites

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy 1:10

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy

  • Did you spot any of these celebrities in the Lowcountry?

    At least 14 celebrities have been spotted in the Lowcountry since November 2016. Most recently, Liam Hemsworth was in Savannah filming a movie. From Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali to Jason Segel to Norman Reedus (a.k.a., Daryl of the Walking Dead), the celebrities have checked out local eateries, participated in festivals and even grabbed coffee at the Beaufort Starbucks.

At least 14 celebrities have been spotted in the Lowcountry since November 2016. Most recently, Liam Hemsworth was in Savannah filming a movie. From Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali to Jason Segel to Norman Reedus (a.k.a., Daryl of the Walking Dead), the celebrities have checked out local eateries, participated in festivals and even grabbed coffee at the Beaufort Starbucks. Ashley Jean Reese Staff video
At least 14 celebrities have been spotted in the Lowcountry since November 2016. Most recently, Liam Hemsworth was in Savannah filming a movie. From Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali to Jason Segel to Norman Reedus (a.k.a., Daryl of the Walking Dead), the celebrities have checked out local eateries, participated in festivals and even grabbed coffee at the Beaufort Starbucks. Ashley Jean Reese Staff video

Celebrities

Was that Thor spotted at Savannah Whole Foods? Almost — and he made Tybee go viral

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

October 26, 2017 5:14 PM

Savannah is crawling with celebrities this week.

Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, a.k.a. Miley Cyrus’ fiance since 2016, has been spotted in both Savannah and Tybee Island this week, according to social media posts.

Paparazzi snapped shirtless Hemsworth on Tybee Island Beach Wednesday, smiling and sporting his new tattoo, Pop Sugar reports. Hemsworth has been shooting his new movie “Killerman” on Tybee Island and Savannah recently. Filming is expected to wrap up early next week, according to the CDC Extras Savannah Facebook page.

He was also spotted at Whole Foods in Savannah Wednesday, where he was hilariously mistaken for his brother Chris Hemsworth (a.k.a. Thor). Brittany Nelson posted a photo on Facebook and said she asked him Liam if he was his brother.

Tybee Island is a special place to Hemsworth. It’s where he met fiance Miley Cyrus eight years ago on the set of The Last Song, where they shared their first kiss, according to Cosmopolitan. He told GQ he fell in love with Miley there.

And, ladies, apparently he’s happy to take photos!

Chad Michael Murray, best known as the teenage heart-breaker on “One Tree Hill,” was also spotted in Savannah this week, according to the Daily Mail. Murray is filming Hallmark’s “The Beach House” movie with costar Minka Kelly, The Daily Mail reports. It’s the first time 37-year-old Minka, of Friday Night Lights, has been spotted working on set since she accused Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexually harassing her on Instagram, The Daily Mail reports.

And the best news of all of this? You could get paid to be an extra in “The Beach House” and “Killerman.” Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Savannah casting calls.

Mandy Matney: 843-706-8147, @MandyMatney

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 1:27

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

Pause
Traffic will be slower on Boundary Street in Beaufort. Here's why. 0:35

Traffic will be slower on Boundary Street in Beaufort. Here's why.

Proposed beach lines take in Hilton Head homes, pools 0:39

Proposed beach lines take in Hilton Head homes, pools

Check out this first look inside Skull Creek Dockside restaurant 1:10

Check out this first look inside Skull Creek Dockside restaurant

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 1:57

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal 0:44

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal

St. Helena woman undergoes a ghouly transformation 1:41

St. Helena woman undergoes a ghouly transformation

Here's what it's like to ride the St. Mary's Railroad 0:58

Here's what it's like to ride the St. Mary's Railroad

NC man shows his copperhead bites 1:55

NC man shows his copperhead bites

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy 1:10

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy

  • What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

    Jack Hanna and several of his animals visited Beaufort County on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 for a Port Royal Sound Foundation fundraiser. Here are three of the ones that he brought.

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

View More Video