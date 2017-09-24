A new movie starts shooting in Savannah in October, and you could be in it!

Want to be in a Liam Hemsworth movie?
The “Hunger Games” and “Independence Day: Resurgence” star’s latest cinematic outing, “Killerman”, will begin shooting in Savannah on Oct. 23 and you can be an extra!
The production is looking for “attractive model types” as well as “punk types with tattoos” according to a post on the Chad Darnell Casting - Savannah Facebook page.
There will also be scenes set in a hospital, so people with medical training, such as EMTs and nurses, are asked to apply and make note of their experience in their applications.
If you are interested, email CDCExtrasCasting@gmail.com. Submission guidelines should be followed to the letter and are included below.
Those cast as extras in the film will receive $64 for eight hours of work on the film.
The post also said that a casting announcement should soon be made for the Hugh Jackman film “The Front Runner”, which will film in Savannah in November.
“Killerman” extras submission guidelines
PLEASE INCLUDE:
▪ In the SUBJECT Line: KILLERMAN: (Male or Female)
▪ If you are a real EMT, nurse, etc: KILLERMAN: Real (role) (Male or Female).
▪ 3 Up to Date / CURRENT PHOTOS of yourself
*photos do not need to be professional, SELFIES ARE GREAT, but NO filters please!*
(Well Lit & In Focus / Plain Background in Photo is Best)
▪ 1 Face Forward (front)
▪ 1 Medium Length
▪ 1 Full Length / Full Body Shot
PLEASE ALSO INCLUDE YOUR:
1. Name
2. Phone Number
3. Height
4. ALL CLOTHES SIZES
5. Tattoos - if yes, please state location and description
6. Current City and State
7. Car Color / Year / Make / Model (photo if you have one)
*please DO NOT SUBMIT if you live more than 120 miles away.
- CDC Extras Savannah Facebook page
