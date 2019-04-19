Darius Rucker spotted on Hilton Head at his home state’s only PGA Tour tournament

Rucker performs classic Hootie & The Blowfish tune on Hilton Head Darius Rucker, performing a private concert at Hilton Head Island's Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, sings a number of new songs but brings the house down with a classic Hootie & The Blowfish track. Rucker was performing for his annual Darius Ruck Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Darius Rucker, performing a private concert at Hilton Head Island's Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, sings a number of new songs but brings the house down with a classic Hootie & The Blowfish track. Rucker was performing for his annual Darius Ruck

The next time spectators are preoccupied with taking photos of a major golf tournament as it evacuates or of a dangerous thunderstorm rolling in, they need to ask themselves, “Wait ... is Darius Rucker around?”

Rucker, the beloved Gamecock alum, South Carolina native and frontman for Hootie and the Blowfish, was at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing golf tournament on Friday, serving in his capacity as the PGA Tour’s “official brand ambassador” and broadcasting on PGA Tour Live.

He followed PGA Tour golfers Dustin Johnson, Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele for a bit before hanging out at the 16th hole.

Yet ... there are hardly any photos of him on social media.





Did no one on social media see the man as he walked the course?

Did no one notice him afterward when he was looking for a cookie?

Other than Carol Bartholomew of Hilton Head Island, I mean.

She noticed.

Bartholomew brought Rucker a Peanut Butter Putter, one of the two winning cookie recipes from the inaugural Plaid Nation Cookie contest.

The peanut butter and candy cookie was created by Pockets Full of Sunshine, a Hilton Head nonprofit that provides social and vocational opportunities for intellectual and physical disabilities and that Bartholomew co-founded.

The cookies were baked by their clients.

Side note: The Peanut Butter Putter is on sale at concession stands at the Heritage, along with Tina Daley of Hilton Head’s winning recipe for Dye-abolical Delights. The proceeds from both benefit each concession stand’s charitable organization.

Meeting Rucker was a big moment for Bartholomew, not only because she knows he’s been a steadfast supporter of the special needs community in Charleston, but because she’s been a longtime fan of his music.

“I love Darius Rucker,” she said Friday, right after that very inconvenient thunderstorm passed through Harbour Town Golf Links. “He has such a versatile voice.”

She was lucky enough to see Hootie play Honey Horn in the 1990s and, more recently, heard Rucker sing Sinatra standards in Charleston.

Rucker is no stranger to Hilton Head.

He brought the annual Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf Tournament to Long Cove Club, which is now in its sixth year.

Nor is he any stranger to golf.

According to a PGA Tour press release, Rucker plays “almost as often as he plays the guitar.”

Oh. Hold on.

Someone else noticed that Rucker was here.

Rucker.

Had a blast calling a few holes at the ⁦@RBC_Heritage⁩ with my man Daniel Chopra. ⁦@PGATOUR⁩ #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/liILRsddU0 — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) April 19, 2019

Now we just have to see who will notice that Vice President Mike Pence is at Palmetto Dunes this weekend.