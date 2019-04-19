RBC Heritage tournament evacuated as severe storms move closer to Hilton Head

How Sea Pines residents get to know the PGA Tour pros - and might even score a kiss If the weather turns bad on Friday, the PGA Tour pros will turn to Sea Pines residents for safety. Here's how the "safe house" owners have gotten up close and personal with the golfers in years past - and how one woman even scored a kiss. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If the weather turns bad on Friday, the PGA Tour pros will turn to Sea Pines residents for safety. Here's how the "safe house" owners have gotten up close and personal with the golfers in years past - and how one woman even scored a kiss.

Thousands of spectators at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing PGA Tour golf tournament were quickly being evacuated Friday afternoon from Harbour Town Golf Links ahead of a line of severe storms expected to reach Beaufort and Jasper counties shortly.

Both counties are under a severe thunderstorm until 1:45 p.m. and a tornado watch until 6 p.m.

PGA Tour suspended play around 12:50 p.m. and golf pros were shuttled off the course.





“I wouldn’t want to play in this wind anyway,” PGA Tour golf pro Adam Long, who was on the first hole as the course was being evacuated, said.

Loud horns went off on the course at 12:48 p.m. as wind gusts worsened and the sky darkened. A sea of spectators began exiting the tournament and swarming the shuttles in Harbour Town.

The clubhouse at Harbour Town Golf Links is also being evacuated.

People were being loaded onto the shuttle buses two and three at a time in an effort to get people out of Sea Pines quickly.

Mary Visich of Callawassie Island, loading onto bus with family, said, “We’re going to eat oysters at Fish Camp.”

Nick and Connie Dzendzel of Hilton Head Island were boarding bus to Honey Horn at 12:30 p.m.

“We we’re at the Heritage House having lunch and they said they were closing it up and asking everyone to leave,” Connie Dzendzel said.

All venues on the course have been closed.





The venues will not reopen Friday after the storm passes because they will need to be inspected, according to Angela McSwain, marketing and communications director for the Heritage Classic Foundation.

Shuttles stopped bringing spectators to the course earlier in the afternoon.

Spectators will be notified by the tournament when they can re-enter the course and inbound shuttles are scheduled to resume at that time.





Rosalie and Ed Deane from Massachusetts were on the course Friday afternoon as the evacuation message went out.

“Been to 25-30 golf tournaments and this has never happened to us. We’ve been to 12 heritages We haven’t seen anything like a storm where they evacuated the entire course. ... They told us it takes two hours to evacuate this course so everybody must be good for two hours.”

Chan Caudel of Atlanta also said this is the first time he’s seen anything like this at Heritage.

“We won’t be able to come back because this is our only day at Heritage,” he said of his family, which included Kirk, 18, and Charles, 15.

His sons said they were OK with leaving the tournament early as long “as long as Dustin Johnson comes in first.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.



