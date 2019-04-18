Vice President Mike Pence vacationing on Hilton Head this weekend? Here’s what we know

Vice President Mike Pence visits Myrtle Beach to campaign Vice President Mike Pence made a special trip to Myrtle Beach Saturday morning to support U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham as he kicked off his re-election campaign. Graham vowed to be an ally to President Donald Trump. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vice President Mike Pence made a special trip to Myrtle Beach Saturday morning to support U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham as he kicked off his re-election campaign. Graham vowed to be an ally to President Donald Trump.

Vice President Mike Pence will be staying on Hilton Head Island this weekend, according to an email to town employees that was obtained by The Island Packet.

Neither Pence’s team nor local officials would confirm the visit or discuss details, but all indications are that Pence will be on the island from Friday through Monday.

The Packet obtained an email from Chris Blankenship, deputy chief of operations with Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue, to some employees mentioning Pence’s visit and discussing the possible need of working with the Secret Service.

Also, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary flight restriction for areas surrounding the mid-island area of Hilton Head Island, the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport, and Hunter Air Force Base for a “VIP,” the website said.

The notice begins at 11:30 a.m. Friday and ends at 2 p.m. Monday but changes for the different locations throughout the weekend.

Federal Aviation Administration

The distance of the flight restrictions are consistent with what the National Business Aviation Association describes as required when the vice president is in an area.

This means operations likely will be halted for a short period of time while Pence arrives and departs from the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport sometime around 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Friday and then again between 12:45 p.m. and 2 p.m. Monday.

Flights might be delayed at the Savannah airport during those times, according to the NBAA.

Throughout the whole weekend, however, there is a temporary flight restriction over Palmetto Dunes, suggesting that is where Pence may be staying.

It is not believed the vice president will be making any public appearances.

It is not known whether or not Pence would be attending RBC Heritage this weekend, officials with the PGA Tour tournament said. Thursday.

Road closures

A notice sent to Palmetto Dunes residents from community officials on Thursday warned residents of road closures because of a VIP’s visit.

Residents are advised to expect heavy law enforcement presence and delays. A vehicle checkpoint will be in place on Mooring Buoy near Galleon, and the intersection of Mooring Buoy near Dinghy will be closed, the notice says.

Over Easter weekend last year, the Pence family stayed in the Sanibel Island, Florida, area and visited a church there, according to the Fort Myers News-Press.

Last year, Pence visited Savannah for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.