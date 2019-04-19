Food truck village makes its debut at Heritage. Here’s what they’re serving and where

Oddly satisfying video of people coming and going at the RBC Heritage Check out this time-lapse of people coming into the last day of the 2017 RBC Heritage presented by Boeing at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out this time-lapse of people coming into the last day of the 2017 RBC Heritage presented by Boeing at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island.

The RBC Heritage presented by Boeing PGA Tour golf tournament added a new feature this year: a food truck village.

Or, more accurately, a food truck row.

The four trucks are between the 8th green and the 11th tee on a stretch of paved road, and are lined up in an orderly fashion.

Early Thursday afternoon, business was going “OK,” according to Alex Schmidt at Murican Border — a truck that specializes in tacos. There hadn’t been swarms of hungry tournament goers quite yet so there was plenty of space for passersby to pause and compare menus and prices.

Schmidt said the truck — which calls Southern Barrel Brewing in Bluffton its home — hopes to bring in around $6,000 in profits this weekend at Heritage.

Next door to Murican Border is the Pie Society truck, run by two sisters from across the pond, Emma and Melissa Wagstaff.

Hailing from Staffordshire, England, Emma Wagstaff said her truck specializes in food that reminds her of home: fish and chips, meat pies and double-crusted delicacies.

“Today we’re crowning (the pies) with a scoop of mashed potatoes and more gravy,” Wagstaff said. “It’s really great.”

The truck is based in Savannah in conjunction with two Pie Society restaurants. Wagstaff said although RBC Heritage is an American sporting event, she feels at home in golf’s Scottish roots.

The truck, which has only been up and running for nine weeks, was expecting to run out of fish and chips first Thursday, she said.

The third truck in the lineup is Downtown Catering Company, a barbecue truck run in part by a father and son duo.

Aiden McCarthy, who is on spring break from May River High School, said working in the truck with his dad is good because “we both get each other.”

McCarthy said tournament attendees have thanked him for being on the grounds this year and for offering food found at tournament concession stands.

The fourth truck in the lineup is Kona Ice, which offers shaved ice cones with your choice of flavoring.

All the food trucks take cash and credit cards.

Hilton Head Island’s food truck debate

The food truck village comes at a point in Hilton Head’s history when public interest is growing in food trucks and residents on this side of the bridge are trying to start them.

Last week, hundreds of foodies descended on Shelter Cove Community Park to attend a filming of the Great Food Truck Race by Food Network and host Tyler Florence.

The show of support for food trucks surprised some on the island who have tried — and sometimes failed — to start rolling kitchens of their own.

Now, town staff say they’re drafting language to make permitting and regulating the trucks easier.

Deputy director of community development for the town Teri Lewis told The Island Packet last week that staff hopes to have new wording in the Land Management Ordinance to help approve food trucks on the island by the end of the year.