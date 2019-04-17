Here’s what the new Tito’s Handmade Vodka hangout spot at RBC Heritage looks like File video from 2018: Tito's Handmade Vodka has a new lounge at this year's RBC Heritage. Here's a first look. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK File video from 2018: Tito's Handmade Vodka has a new lounge at this year's RBC Heritage. Here's a first look.

While you’re watching world-class golf at RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Hilton Head’s south end from April 15 through April 21, it’s likely you’ll get hungry or thirsty.

The Heritage grounds will be full of food and beverage vendors for the week, including new additions for 2019.

Here’s your one-stop shop for all the food and beverage stands:

Heritage 2019 drink stands

Michelob Ultra Club

The “premier space to enjoy a light and refreshing beer” if you’re over 21.

Where: 18th green

Menu: Brisket & Smoked Gouda Melt $10

Grilled Pimento Cheese $7

Brisket Queso, House Fried Tortillas $6

Korean Beef Nachos: Queso Blanco, Pico, Sriracha Aioli, Green Onion $8

Power Veggie Bowl: Cilantro Brown Rice, Lemon Basil Vinaigrette $8

Korean Beef Taco $4

Blackened Mahi Taco $4

Metro Deli Chips $2

Michelob Ultra $5

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold $5

Michelob Ultra Lime Cactus $5

Landshark $5

Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer $5

Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA $6

Golden Road Mango Cart $5

Craft Beer Garden

The craft beer garden sits behind the 15th hole on the course of Harbour Town Golf Links at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. Maggie Angst

Where: Between the 15th and 16th hole

You can enjoy different types of IPAs, barrel-aged beers and sour beers from Wicked Weed Brewery, Elysian Brewery and Devils Backbone Brewery at this returning fan-favorite.

The tournament has not released pricing for the beer garden yet, but last year the craft brews cost between $5 and $9.

Tito’s Stillhouse

The 2017 Tito’s Stillhouse Lounge (left) was revamped and redecorated in for the 2018 RBC Heritage golf tournament on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina (right). Maggie Angst

Where: Heritage Lawn

The “energy-filled” venue features signature cocktails, Tito’s merchandise giveaways, raffles and a themed photo booth.

The tournament has not released pricing for the stillhouse yet.

Wine at Nine

This year will feature new wines, a photo booth with lots of props, a sunglasses giveaway on Friday and a wineglass giveaway on Saturday.

Kelly Meyerhofer kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com “Wine at Nine” is a new wine bar that debuted near the 9th hole of the RBC Heritage golf tournament.

Where: Between the 1st and 9th fairways

Menu: Ruffino Prosecco $9

Meiomi Rose $9

Meiomi Chardonnay $9

Meiomi Pinot Noir $9

Meiomi Sparkling $9

S.C. Department of Agriculture stand

Where: On the 15th green

Menu: Fried Oyster Po-Boy $14

Soft Shell Crab Po-Boy $18

Veggie wrap $8

Shrimp salad wrap $12

Quail breast slider $8 for one, $12 for two

Food Truck Village (new for 2019!)

The Downtown Catering food truck, which will be in the food truck village at the 2019 RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing PGA golf tournament. Heritage Classic Foundation

Where: Plantation Drive

Downtown Catering Company

Menu: Bang bang shrimp tacos w/ poppy seed deli slaw $10

Sausage, peppers & onions $8

Downtown Mac Bowl $10 (Comes with your choice of barbecue and barbecue sauce)

Murican Border

Menu: “Funk Seoul Brother” spicy Korean tacos $7 for chicken, $8 for steak

“Domo ari Taco” Japanese tacos $7 for chicken, $8 for steak

“Spartaco” Greek tacos $7 for chicken, $8 for steak

“Baja” taco $7 for chicken, $8 for steak

Pie Society

Traditional British Fish & Chips with homemade tartar sauce $12

Beef Bourguignon Savory Pie with roasted garlic mashed potatoes with beef gravy $13

Truffle Chicken and Mushroom Savory Pie with roasted garlic mashed potatoes with gravy $13

Vegetable Savory Pie with roasted garlic mashed potatoes $12

Key Lime Pie with whipped cream- award winning and made with fresh limes $7

Kona shaved ice truck

Menu: Four different cup sizes

Klassic Kona $3

King Kona $4

Color Change Cup $5

Kollectible Cup $6

Concession stand menu

Where:

Hilton Head Firefighters stand: Between holes 1 and 9

NIBCAA: Hole 7

VanLandingham Rotary: Hole 8

Sea Pines Montessori: 10th fairway

Hilton Head Lions Club: Hole 13

Island Recreation Center: Hole 15

Hilton Head Prep: Heritage lawn

Gators: 18th fairway

From the grill

Hot dog $4.50

Chili Dog $5

Cheese Dog $5

Chili Cheese Dog $5.50

BBQ Dog $5.50

Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich $6

Carolina Pride Kielbasa $6

Hamburger $6

Cheeseburger $6.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich $6

Kroger Deli Sandwiches

Ham, Turkey, Chicken, Veggie Wrap $6.50

Pimento Cheese $4.50

Snacks

Cookies, Chips or Candy $2

Soft Pretzels $3

Palmetto Kettle Corn $4

Drinks

Dasani Water $2.50

Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, $2.50

Honest Tea - Half & Half or Peach $2.50

Body Armor $4

Powerade $2.50

Coffee $2

From the bar

Michelob Ultra $5

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold $5

Michelob Ultra Lime $5

Shock Top Belgian White $5

Landshark $5

Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer $5

Wicked Wee Pernicious IPA $6

Golden Road Mango Cart $6

From the cellar

Robert Mondavi Chardonnay $6

Robert Mondavi Pinot Grigio $6

Robert Mondavi Heritage Red Blend $6

Robert Mondavi Pinot Noir $6

Ruffino Prosecco $9

Mimosa $8

Koozies $3