RBC Heritage
Your guide to eating and drinking at RBC Heritage: Menus, prices and where to go
Here’s what the new Tito’s Handmade Vodka hangout spot at RBC Heritage looks like
While you’re watching world-class golf at RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Hilton Head’s south end from April 15 through April 21, it’s likely you’ll get hungry or thirsty.
The Heritage grounds will be full of food and beverage vendors for the week, including new additions for 2019.
Are you running a food stand on tournament grounds that isn’t listed here? Email your menu to kkokal@islandpacket.com
Here’s your one-stop shop for all the food and beverage stands:
Heritage 2019 drink stands
Michelob Ultra Club
The “premier space to enjoy a light and refreshing beer” if you’re over 21.
Where: 18th green
Menu: Brisket & Smoked Gouda Melt $10
Grilled Pimento Cheese $7
Brisket Queso, House Fried Tortillas $6
Korean Beef Nachos: Queso Blanco, Pico, Sriracha Aioli, Green Onion $8
Power Veggie Bowl: Cilantro Brown Rice, Lemon Basil Vinaigrette $8
Korean Beef Taco $4
Blackened Mahi Taco $4
Metro Deli Chips $2
Michelob Ultra $5
Michelob Ultra Pure Gold $5
Michelob Ultra Lime Cactus $5
Landshark $5
Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer $5
Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA $6
Golden Road Mango Cart $5
Craft Beer Garden
Where: Between the 15th and 16th hole
You can enjoy different types of IPAs, barrel-aged beers and sour beers from Wicked Weed Brewery, Elysian Brewery and Devils Backbone Brewery at this returning fan-favorite.
The tournament has not released pricing for the beer garden yet, but last year the craft brews cost between $5 and $9.
Tito’s Stillhouse
Where: Heritage Lawn
The “energy-filled” venue features signature cocktails, Tito’s merchandise giveaways, raffles and a themed photo booth.
The tournament has not released pricing for the stillhouse yet.
Wine at Nine
This year will feature new wines, a photo booth with lots of props, a sunglasses giveaway on Friday and a wineglass giveaway on Saturday.
Where: Between the 1st and 9th fairways
Menu: Ruffino Prosecco $9
Meiomi Rose $9
Meiomi Chardonnay $9
Meiomi Pinot Noir $9
Meiomi Sparkling $9
S.C. Department of Agriculture stand
Where: On the 15th green
Menu: Fried Oyster Po-Boy $14
Soft Shell Crab Po-Boy $18
Veggie wrap $8
Shrimp salad wrap $12
Quail breast slider $8 for one, $12 for two
Food Truck Village (new for 2019!)
Where: Plantation Drive
Downtown Catering Company
Menu: Bang bang shrimp tacos w/ poppy seed deli slaw $10
Sausage, peppers & onions $8
Downtown Mac Bowl $10 (Comes with your choice of barbecue and barbecue sauce)
Murican Border
Menu: “Funk Seoul Brother” spicy Korean tacos $7 for chicken, $8 for steak
“Domo ari Taco” Japanese tacos $7 for chicken, $8 for steak
“Spartaco” Greek tacos $7 for chicken, $8 for steak
“Baja” taco $7 for chicken, $8 for steak
Pie Society
Traditional British Fish & Chips with homemade tartar sauce $12
Beef Bourguignon Savory Pie with roasted garlic mashed potatoes with beef gravy $13
Truffle Chicken and Mushroom Savory Pie with roasted garlic mashed potatoes with gravy $13
Vegetable Savory Pie with roasted garlic mashed potatoes $12
Key Lime Pie with whipped cream- award winning and made with fresh limes $7
Kona shaved ice truck
Menu: Four different cup sizes
Klassic Kona $3
King Kona $4
Color Change Cup $5
Kollectible Cup $6
Concession stand menu
Where:
- Hilton Head Firefighters stand: Between holes 1 and 9
- NIBCAA: Hole 7
- VanLandingham Rotary: Hole 8
- Sea Pines Montessori: 10th fairway
- Hilton Head Lions Club: Hole 13
- Island Recreation Center: Hole 15
- Hilton Head Prep: Heritage lawn
- Gators: 18th fairway
From the grill
Hot dog $4.50
Chili Dog $5
Cheese Dog $5
Chili Cheese Dog $5.50
BBQ Dog $5.50
Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich $6
Carolina Pride Kielbasa $6
Hamburger $6
Cheeseburger $6.50
Grilled Chicken Sandwich $6
Kroger Deli Sandwiches
Ham, Turkey, Chicken, Veggie Wrap $6.50
Pimento Cheese $4.50
Snacks
Cookies, Chips or Candy $2
Soft Pretzels $3
Palmetto Kettle Corn $4
Drinks
Dasani Water $2.50
Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, $2.50
Honest Tea - Half & Half or Peach $2.50
Body Armor $4
Powerade $2.50
Coffee $2
From the bar
Michelob Ultra $5
Michelob Ultra Pure Gold $5
Michelob Ultra Lime $5
Shock Top Belgian White $5
Landshark $5
Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer $5
Wicked Wee Pernicious IPA $6
Golden Road Mango Cart $6
From the cellar
Robert Mondavi Chardonnay $6
Robert Mondavi Pinot Grigio $6
Robert Mondavi Heritage Red Blend $6
Robert Mondavi Pinot Noir $6
Ruffino Prosecco $9
Mimosa $8
Koozies $3
