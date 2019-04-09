Food Network is filming on Hilton Head this week. Here’s where to catch the food trucks

Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race was in Myrtle Beach, now they’re on Hilton Head Food trucks are open to the public starting April 10, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Food trucks are open to the public starting April 10, 2019.

A caravan of food trucks has arrived at Hilton Head’s Shelter Cove Community Park for filming of season 10 of Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race.

The trucks will be open to the public on Wednesday for lunch and dinner until sunset and again on Thursday for breakfast and early lunch, according to Instagram posts from several food trucks.

Eight food trucks will be set up at the mid-island park to serve up street food eats like mac and cheese and vegan nachos, according to Roni Allbritton of Shelter Cove Towne Centre.

“I think this will be great,” Allbritton said. “This is a brand new event, and we are just getting word of it, but I think word is spreading very fast.”

The show’s host chef Tyler Florence will be on-site for filming, Allbritton said. Florence confirmed the show’s stint on Hilton Head Tuesday morning.

Yep..... we start shoot #GreatFoodTruckRace tomorrow on Hilton Head Island, SC. https://t.co/Tc72ZO3JqE — Tyler Florence (@TylerFlorence) April 9, 2019

According to WMBF news, the show started its run for season 10 in Myrtle Beach last weekend before heading south.

The show pits teams of food truck operators against each other for a shot at winning $50,000.