Food Network is filming on Hilton Head this week. Here’s where to catch the food trucks

Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race was in Myrtle Beach, now they’re on Hilton Head

Food trucks are open to the public starting April 10, 2019.
A caravan of food trucks has arrived at Hilton Head’s Shelter Cove Community Park for filming of season 10 of Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race.

The trucks will be open to the public on Wednesday for lunch and dinner until sunset and again on Thursday for breakfast and early lunch, according to Instagram posts from several food trucks.

Eight food trucks will be set up at the mid-island park to serve up street food eats like mac and cheese and vegan nachos, according to Roni Allbritton of Shelter Cove Towne Centre.

“I think this will be great,” Allbritton said. “This is a brand new event, and we are just getting word of it, but I think word is spreading very fast.”

The show’s host chef Tyler Florence will be on-site for filming, Allbritton said. Florence confirmed the show’s stint on Hilton Head Tuesday morning.

According to WMBF news, the show started its run for season 10 in Myrtle Beach last weekend before heading south.

Hello Hilton Head Island! SolFood Collective is here and we want to meet you! Come by our truck and fill your bellies with our delicious, fresh food! We will be at Shelter Cove Community Park on Wednesday 4/10 from lunch until the end of the day and Thursday 4/11 from the AM through lunchtime! Come by and feed your Sol! ️ @hiltonhead_sc @hiltonheadvacation #veganfood #vegan #plantbased #healthy #healthyfood #food #veganfoodshare #whatveganseat #vegansofig #veganlife #veganism #vegetarian #veganrecipes #healthy #govegan #foodporn #foodie #veganfoodporn #crueltyfree #vegansofinstagram #vegans #instafood #vegano #veganlifestyle #healthylifestyle #dairyfree #veganpower #veganlove #foodtruck #veganfoodtruck

The show pits teams of food truck operators against each other for a shot at winning $50,000.

Katherine Kokal

Katherine Kokal moved to South Carolina in 2018 after graduating from the University of Missouri and loves everything about the Lowcountry that isn’t a Palmetto Bug. She has won South Carolina Press Association awards for in-depth and government beat reporting. On the weekends, you can find Kati doing yoga and hiking Pinckney Island.
