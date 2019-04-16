From Little League to top golfer: See Dustin Johnson through the years See number one SC golfer, Dustin Johnson's journey from childhood to the 2018 Masters in this collection of photos of his career. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See number one SC golfer, Dustin Johnson's journey from childhood to the 2018 Masters in this collection of photos of his career.

Ready to see the world’s top golfer in action?

Golf fans will have a couple chances to catch Dustin Johnson at Harbour Town Golf Links on Wednesday.

He will play in the pro-am, teeing off No. 10 at 7 a.m.

Johnson will then stop off for a bit of friendly one-one-one competition. Johnson, a South Carolina native and No. 1 ranked player in the world, will face off with Webb Simpson, a North Carolina native also sponsored by RBC, in a skills competition to establish the more dominant Carolina.

The event will start at 10:15 a.m. on the RBC Heritage Lawn between Nos. 17 and 18. The competition will include three rounds: a trick-shot challenge, cornhole-inspired chipping competition and putting contest.

Johnson regained his No. 1 ranking after finishing tied for second at the Masters on Sunday. He finished tied for 16th at the Heritage in 2018, his first appearance in the event since 2009.

Spieth sighting

To find Jordan Spieth at Harbour Town on Tuesday, one could look for the outstretched hands of autograph seekers holding caps and flags.

Spieth signed for a crowd as he walked from the driving range to the putting green.

“My hand is shaking,” a young girl said as Spieth approached.

As he walked away, Spieth told those he missed that he would be teeing off No. 1 for his practice round in 20 minutes. And he later signed again between the putting green and first tee.

Spieth’s first appearance on Hilton Head since 2015 doesn’t come with the same fanfare as it did when he came off a wire-to-wire Masters victory that year. This year Spieth is coming off of his worst Masters finish, a tie for 21st in his sixth appearance.

But the 25-year-old and three-time major champion commanded the attention of the practice round crowds as people snapped photos on their phones and shared well-wishes.

He is scheduled to play in the pro-am Wednesday at noon starting on No. 10.

Tiger mania

Tiger Woods hasn’t competed on Hilton Head since his first and only Heritage appearance in 1999, but his name came up Tuesday after a memorable Masters victory.

The Masters victory was Woods’ fifth and first since 2005. The roars and red mock turtleneck were vintage Tiger, said Xander Schauffele, who finished tied for second and is making his second start at the RBC Heritage.

“It’s what I grew up watching on TV,” he said. “And it was cool to be a part of the whole scene there at Augusta on the back nine.”

Chip shot

Martin Trainer withdrew from the field. He was replaced by Kyoung-Hoon Lee.