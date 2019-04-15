Tee times for RBC Heritage Wednesday pro-am announced for the PGA Tour pros

RBC Heritage 2018 winner and defending champion Satoshi Kodaira talks to the media on Monday morning on the 18th green of Harbour Town Golf Links after opening ceremonies for the weeklong tournament. dmartin@islandpacket.com

Tee times are set for Wednesday’s pro-am at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.

Tee-times for the PGA Tour players in morning and afternoon sessions over the Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island are as follows:

Morning group

First tee

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

7:00: Bryson DeChambeau

7:10: Billy Horschel

7:20: Lucas Glover

7:30: Tommy Fleetwood

7:40: C.T. Pan

7:50: Webb Simpson

8:00: Alex Noran

8:10: Luke List

8:20: Kevin Kisner

8:30: Rafa Cabrera Bello

8:40: Adam Hadwin

8:50: Patton Kizzire

9:00: Marc Leishman

9:10: Corey Conners

9:22: Ryan Moore

9:35: Stewart Cink

9:47: Russell Knox

10:00: Scott Stallings

10:12: Satoshi Kodaira

10:25: Whee Kim

10:37: Trey Mullinax

10:50: Danny Lee

11:02: Jim Furyk

11:15: Kelly Kraft

11:28: Brandon Grace

11:40: Kevin Streelman

10th tee

7:00: Dustin Johnson

7:10: Cameron Smith

7:20: Franceso Molinari

7:30: Andrew Putnam

7:40: Andrew Landry

7:50: Austin Cook

8:00: Xander Schauffele

8:10: Beau Hossler

8:20: Byeong Hun An

8:30: Brandt Snedeker

8:40: Chez Reavie

8:50: Emiliano Grillo

9:00: Patrick Cantlay

9:10: Scott Piercy





9:22: Daniel Berger

9:35: Luke Donald

9:47: Nick Watney

10:00: Troy Merritt

10:12: Graeme McDowell

10:25: Ollie Schniederjans

10:37: Sam Ryder

10:50: Brandon Harkins

11:02: Russell Henley

11:15: Tom Hoge

11:27: Michael Kim

11:40: Joel Dahmen

Afternoon group

First tee

12:00: Davis Love III

12:10: Kevin Na

12:20: Matthew Fitzpatrick

12:30: Ryan Armour

12:40: Jason Kokrak

12:50: Si Woo Kim

1:00: Brian Gay

1:10: Brice Garnett

1:20: Ryan Palmer

1:30: Ted Potter Jr.

1:40: Keith Mitchell

2:25: Brian Stuard

2:37: Charli Schwartzel

2:50: Harold Varner III

3:02: Anirban Lahiri

3:15: Alex Cejka

3:27: Sung Kang

3:40: Tyler Duncan

3:52: Martin Laird

4:05: Vaughn Taylor

4:17: Ryan Blaum

4:30: Nick Taylor

10th tee





12:00: Jordan Spieth

12:10: Ernie Els

12:20: Matt Kuchar

12:30: Chesson Hadley

12:40: Brian Harman

12:50: Charles Howell III

1:00: Zach Johnson

1:10: Abraham Ancer

1:20: J.J. Spaun

1:30: Peter Uihlein

1:40: Chris Kirk

2:25: Jason Dufner

2:37: Charley Hoffman

2:50: Boo Weekley

3:02: Rory Sabbatini

3:15: Richy Werenski

3:27: John Huh

3:40: Seamus Power

3:52: J.T. Poston

4:05: Sam Saunders

4:17: Scott Brown

4:30: Bud Cauley