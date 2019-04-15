RBC Heritage
Tee times for RBC Heritage Wednesday pro-am announced for the PGA Tour pros
Tee times are set for Wednesday’s pro-am at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.
Tee-times for the PGA Tour players in morning and afternoon sessions over the Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island are as follows:
Morning group
First tee
7:00: Bryson DeChambeau
7:10: Billy Horschel
7:20: Lucas Glover
7:30: Tommy Fleetwood
7:40: C.T. Pan
7:50: Webb Simpson
8:00: Alex Noran
8:10: Luke List
8:20: Kevin Kisner
8:30: Rafa Cabrera Bello
8:40: Adam Hadwin
8:50: Patton Kizzire
9:00: Marc Leishman
9:10: Corey Conners
9:22: Ryan Moore
9:35: Stewart Cink
9:47: Russell Knox
10:00: Scott Stallings
10:12: Satoshi Kodaira
10:25: Whee Kim
10:37: Trey Mullinax
10:50: Danny Lee
11:02: Jim Furyk
11:15: Kelly Kraft
11:28: Brandon Grace
11:40: Kevin Streelman
10th tee
7:00: Dustin Johnson
7:10: Cameron Smith
7:20: Franceso Molinari
7:30: Andrew Putnam
7:40: Andrew Landry
7:50: Austin Cook
8:00: Xander Schauffele
8:10: Beau Hossler
8:20: Byeong Hun An
8:30: Brandt Snedeker
8:40: Chez Reavie
8:50: Emiliano Grillo
9:00: Patrick Cantlay
9:10: Scott Piercy
9:22: Daniel Berger
9:35: Luke Donald
9:47: Nick Watney
10:00: Troy Merritt
10:12: Graeme McDowell
10:25: Ollie Schniederjans
10:37: Sam Ryder
10:50: Brandon Harkins
11:02: Russell Henley
11:15: Tom Hoge
11:27: Michael Kim
11:40: Joel Dahmen
Afternoon group
First tee
12:00: Davis Love III
12:10: Kevin Na
12:20: Matthew Fitzpatrick
12:30: Ryan Armour
12:40: Jason Kokrak
12:50: Si Woo Kim
1:00: Brian Gay
1:10: Brice Garnett
1:20: Ryan Palmer
1:30: Ted Potter Jr.
1:40: Keith Mitchell
2:25: Brian Stuard
2:37: Charli Schwartzel
2:50: Harold Varner III
3:02: Anirban Lahiri
3:15: Alex Cejka
3:27: Sung Kang
3:40: Tyler Duncan
3:52: Martin Laird
4:05: Vaughn Taylor
4:17: Ryan Blaum
4:30: Nick Taylor
10th tee
12:00: Jordan Spieth
12:10: Ernie Els
12:20: Matt Kuchar
12:30: Chesson Hadley
12:40: Brian Harman
12:50: Charles Howell III
1:00: Zach Johnson
1:10: Abraham Ancer
1:20: J.J. Spaun
1:30: Peter Uihlein
1:40: Chris Kirk
2:25: Jason Dufner
2:37: Charley Hoffman
2:50: Boo Weekley
3:02: Rory Sabbatini
3:15: Richy Werenski
3:27: John Huh
3:40: Seamus Power
3:52: J.T. Poston
4:05: Sam Saunders
4:17: Scott Brown
4:30: Bud Cauley
