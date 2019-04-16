From Little League to top golfer: See Dustin Johnson through the years See number one SC golfer, Dustin Johnson's journey from childhood to the 2018 Masters in this collection of photos of his career. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See number one SC golfer, Dustin Johnson's journey from childhood to the 2018 Masters in this collection of photos of his career.

The top player in the world is at the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island.

South Carolina native Dustin Johnson moved up from second to No. 1 in the world this week after his Sunday charge to finish second at the Masters.

Johnson joins three other players in the world’s top 10 in the field for this weekend’s $6.9 million Heritage in Sea Pines: Francesco Molinari (7), Bryson DeChambeau (8) and Xander Schauffele (9).

Also scheduled to tackle the narrow Harbour Town Golf Links from the world’s top 20 rankings are Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Kuchar, Patrick Cantlay and Webb Simpson.

The Heritage field includes three of the top five money winners on tour this year: Kuchar ($4.6 million), Schauffele ($4.5 million) and Johnson ($3.9 million).

Those three players also are in the top five in FedExCup standings.

The field includes winners of 15 of the 20 tournaments to date on the 2018-2019 PGA Tour season, with Kuchar and Schauffele each winning two tournaments.

Jordan Spieth with three major titles joins 14 others in the field who have won a major.

And 11 past Heritage champions are here: Kuchar, Davis Love III, Boo Weekley, Steward Cink, Jim Furyk, Branden Grace, Brandt Snedeker, Brian Gay, Aaron Baddeley, Graeme McDowell and defending champion Satoshi Kodaira.

As of Monday, four players had withdrawn: Louis Oosthuizen, John Huh, Martin Trainer and Sung Kang.

RBC Heritage field

Following is the Heritage field as of Monday:

An, Byeong Hun

Ancer, Abraham

Anderson, Mark

Armour, Ryan

Augenstein, John

Baddeley, Aaron

Berger, Daniel

Blaum, Ryan

Blixt, Jonas

Brown, Scott

Burns, Sam

Byrd, Jonathan

Cabrera Bello, Rafa





Cantlay, Patrick

Cauley, Bud

Cejka, Alex

Champ, Cameron

Choi, K.J.

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Conners, Corey

Cook, Austin

Dahmen, Joel

DeChambeau, Bryson

Donald, Luke

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Els, Ernie

English, Harris

Fitzpatrick, Matthew

Fleetwood, Tommy

Franz Jr., Ray

Furyk, Jim

Garnett, Brice

Gay, Brian

Glover, Lucas

Grace, Branden

Gribble, Cody

Grillo, Emiliano

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Harding, Justin

Harkins, Brandon

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Herman, Jim

Hoffman, Charley

Hoffmann, Morgan

Hoge, Tom

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Howell III, Charles

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Johnson, Dustin

Johnson, Zach

Kang, Sung

Kaymer, Martin

Kim, Michael

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Whee

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kizzire, Patton

Knost, Colt

Knox, Russell

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kokrak, Jason

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Lahiri, Anirban

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lee, Danny

Lee, Kyoung-Hoon

Leishman, Marc

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Love III, Davis

Lowry, Shane

Malniti, Peter

McCarthy, Denny

McDowell, Graeme

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Moore, Ryan

Mullinax, Trey

Na, Kevin

Noren, Alex

Palmer, Ryan

Pampling, Rod

Pan, C.T.

Pepperell, Eddie

Piercy, Scott

Points, D.A.

Poston, J.T.

Potter Jr., Ted

Poulter, Ian

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Reavie, Chez

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Saunders, Sam

Schauffele, Xander

Schenk, Adam

Schniederjans, Ollie

Schwartzel, Charl

Silverman, Ben

Simpson, Webb

Sloan, Roger

Smith, Cameron

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stallings, Scott

Streelman, Kevin

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Swafford, Hudson

Taylor, Nick

Taylor, Vaughn

Thompson, Michael

Trahan, D.J.

Uihlein, Peter

Varner III, Harold

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Weekley, Boo

Werenski, Richy

Willett, Danny