RBC Heritage
World’s top golfer on Hilton Head for RBC Heritage and he has a familiar face
From Little League to top golfer: See Dustin Johnson through the years
The top player in the world is at the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island.
South Carolina native Dustin Johnson moved up from second to No. 1 in the world this week after his Sunday charge to finish second at the Masters.
Johnson joins three other players in the world’s top 10 in the field for this weekend’s $6.9 million Heritage in Sea Pines: Francesco Molinari (7), Bryson DeChambeau (8) and Xander Schauffele (9).
Also scheduled to tackle the narrow Harbour Town Golf Links from the world’s top 20 rankings are Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Kuchar, Patrick Cantlay and Webb Simpson.
The Heritage field includes three of the top five money winners on tour this year: Kuchar ($4.6 million), Schauffele ($4.5 million) and Johnson ($3.9 million).
Those three players also are in the top five in FedExCup standings.
The field includes winners of 15 of the 20 tournaments to date on the 2018-2019 PGA Tour season, with Kuchar and Schauffele each winning two tournaments.
Jordan Spieth with three major titles joins 14 others in the field who have won a major.
And 11 past Heritage champions are here: Kuchar, Davis Love III, Boo Weekley, Steward Cink, Jim Furyk, Branden Grace, Brandt Snedeker, Brian Gay, Aaron Baddeley, Graeme McDowell and defending champion Satoshi Kodaira.
As of Monday, four players had withdrawn: Louis Oosthuizen, John Huh, Martin Trainer and Sung Kang.
RBC Heritage field
Following is the Heritage field as of Monday:
An, Byeong Hun
Ancer, Abraham
Anderson, Mark
Armour, Ryan
Augenstein, John
Baddeley, Aaron
Berger, Daniel
Blaum, Ryan
Blixt, Jonas
Brown, Scott
Burns, Sam
Byrd, Jonathan
Cabrera Bello, Rafa
Cantlay, Patrick
Cauley, Bud
Cejka, Alex
Champ, Cameron
Choi, K.J.
Cink, Stewart
Clark, Wyndham
Conners, Corey
Cook, Austin
Dahmen, Joel
DeChambeau, Bryson
Donald, Luke
Dufner, Jason
Duncan, Tyler
Els, Ernie
English, Harris
Fitzpatrick, Matthew
Fleetwood, Tommy
Franz Jr., Ray
Furyk, Jim
Garnett, Brice
Gay, Brian
Glover, Lucas
Grace, Branden
Gribble, Cody
Grillo, Emiliano
Haas, Bill
Hadley, Chesson
Hadwin, Adam
Harding, Justin
Harkins, Brandon
Harman, Brian
Henley, Russell
Herman, Jim
Hoffman, Charley
Hoffmann, Morgan
Hoge, Tom
Horschel, Billy
Hossler, Beau
Howell III, Charles
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Johnson, Dustin
Johnson, Zach
Kang, Sung
Kaymer, Martin
Kim, Michael
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Whee
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kizzire, Patton
Knost, Colt
Knox, Russell
Kodaira, Satoshi
Kokrak, Jason
Kraft, Kelly
Kuchar, Matt
Lahiri, Anirban
Laird, Martin
Landry, Andrew
Lee, Danny
Lee, Kyoung-Hoon
Leishman, Marc
List, Luke
Long, Adam
Love III, Davis
Lowry, Shane
Malniti, Peter
McCarthy, Denny
McDowell, Graeme
Merritt, Troy
Mitchell, Keith
Molinari, Francesco
Moore, Ryan
Mullinax, Trey
Na, Kevin
Noren, Alex
Palmer, Ryan
Pampling, Rod
Pan, C.T.
Pepperell, Eddie
Piercy, Scott
Points, D.A.
Poston, J.T.
Potter Jr., Ted
Poulter, Ian
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Reavie, Chez
Ryder, Sam
Sabbatini, Rory
Saunders, Sam
Schauffele, Xander
Schenk, Adam
Schniederjans, Ollie
Schwartzel, Charl
Silverman, Ben
Simpson, Webb
Sloan, Roger
Smith, Cameron
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Stallings, Scott
Streelman, Kevin
Stroud, Chris
Stuard, Brian
Swafford, Hudson
Taylor, Nick
Taylor, Vaughn
Thompson, Michael
Trahan, D.J.
Uihlein, Peter
Varner III, Harold
Wallace, Matt
Watney, Nick
Weekley, Boo
Werenski, Richy
Willett, Danny
