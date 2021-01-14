Clemson’s Justyn Ross announces decision on his future

Clemson’s Justyn Ross has made his decision.

The star receiver will return to school, he announced on Twitter Thursday night. Ross is coming back to Clemson after missing this past season due to a congenital fusion in his spine.

Ross was named a freshman All-American in 2018 after catching 46 passes for a team-high 1,000 receiving yards.

In 2019, he led the Tigers in catches with 66 for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

Ross was expected to be a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft before being injured.

The return of Ross is huge for the Tigers as Clemson is losing its top two receivers from 2020 in Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell.

Run Dat Back One Time, Year 4 Otw .. #FREEFED pic.twitter.com/S0FCpeEruK — Justyn Ross (@_jross8) January 15, 2021