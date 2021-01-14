Tigers great Chansi Stuckey, other Clemson staffers land new coaching opportunities

Clemson has yet to have any turnover among its on-field coaches this offseason, but the Tigers have had several staff members leave for on-field coaching jobs.

Former Clemson receiver Chansi Stuckey was hired as Baylor’s receivers coach earlier this month, while Rod McDowell, Xavier Brewer and Maverick Morris were hired by Terry Bowden at Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday.

McDowell will coach running backs at ULM, with Brewer coaching cornerbacks and Morris serving as the offensive line coach. Bowden made the additions to his staff Thursday after being hired as the ULM head coach last month.

“These three young coaches gained valuable experience while winning a lot of games,” Bowden said in a release. “They have a true understanding of what it takes to win, and the confidence to do the right things. I’m surrounding myself with coaches that have experience winning games and winning championships. I believe success breeds success, so I’m excited to have these dynamic, young coaches on my ULM staff.”

Stuckey, who played at Clemson from 2003-06, spent two seasons on staff at Clemson working under Dabo Swinney. The former Tigers star, who was named first-team All-ACC in 2006, served as a graduate assistant in 2019 and was in an offensive player development role this past season.

McDowell followed the same path, working as an offensive grad assistant in 2019 before assuming an offensive player development role in 2020.

Brewer was a defensive graduate assistant the past two years, while Morris was an offensive grad assistant working with the offensive line the past three years.

All four coaches played their college football at Clemson.