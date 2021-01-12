Where Clemson ranks in ESPN’s way-too-early Top 25 for 2021

Clemson might be losing its Heisman finalist quarterback in Trevor Lawrence and its star running back in Travis Etienne for the 2021 season, but the expectations for the Tigers aren’t changing.

ESPN released its “Way-Too-Early college football top 25” for 2021 late Monday night, and Clemson is ranked No. 1 in the poll.

The Tigers are ahead of No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Ohio State. Alabama had its way with the Buckeyes Monday night to win the 2020 national title.

The poll was done by ESPN senior writer Mark Schlabach, who acknowledged that Clemson has struggled in its last two College Football Playoff games. However, he pointed to sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and Clemson returning almost everyone from its defense as the reasons he has the Tigers No. 1.

Clemson will open the 2021 season against another team with high expectations for 2021 — the Georgia Bulldogs. That game will be played in Charlotte.

In other early 2021 college football polls: 247Sports has the Tigers ranked No. 3, Sporting News has Clemson No. 2, Bleacher Report has Clemson No. 3 and Brett McMurphy has the Tigers No. 5.

2021 national title odds

Odds are out for the 2021-22 national champion, and Clemson is near the top. Oddshark has the Tigers tied with Georgia for the second best odds to win next year’s national championship at +400 (4-1). Alabama has the best odds at +350. Oklahoma has the fourth-best odds at +600, followed by Ohio State at +650.

DraftKings also has Alabama as the early favorite at +300, followed by Clemson (+350), Ohio State (+400), Oklahoma (+800) and Georgia (+1400).