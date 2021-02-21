Hilton Head Island community faced harsh reality when embracing workforce housing

Workforce housing

The discussion over the lack of workforce housing on Hilton Head has been going on for a very long time, yet little has been accomplished. The Mayor’s recent statements on the subject have a lot of quiet support. Having lived in a community on the island that was majority workforce housing for the better part of two decades and now has reversed course to embrace the lucrative short-term vacation rental business model, dramatic changes have occurred — all of them positive.

In a community comprised of out-of-state villa owners who supported housing locals in food and beverage and hospitality, there are some disturbing realities: Over 200+ calls for service by law enforcement year after year. An HOA with no money to take care of the most basic property maintenance. Numerous island HOA management companies were hired and then fired. None were successful in turning the property around. Cheapest rents on the island. Lowest property values on the island. A property shunned by the Real Estate community. This was our reality of embracing workforce housing.

Bruce Bartow, Hilton Head

BMH vaccines

I want to recognize the staff of Beaufort Memorial Hospital for the tremendous job they are doing of handling the COVID-19 vaccination process. Every telephone and email contact has been clear and timely and kept us appropriately informed. All staff members, from those directing traffic to the administration of the vaccine, have been courteous, professional, positive and have made the experience comfortable and comforting. Friends and colleagues have also commented that they have appreciated similar experiences. It’s reassuring that BMH is handling this crisis so well on our behalf.

Bill Love, St. Helena

COVID-19 deaths

Over the years, we’ve all frequently heard the generic question: How dumb can we be? At long, long last, we may have the answer. Hurrah! And the answer warrants the “Duh” response it’s so easily earned.

COVID-19 has killed over 490,000 in the U.S. due largely to transmission among millions of dolts who think observing the CDC (and others’) recommendations are unnecessary. Duh! Just look at the numbers. South Korea, a far more densely-populated nation of over 50 million — 15% of the U.S. population — has had only 1,544 deaths, less than one half of one percent of our now 490,000+ deaths.

Had the U.S. begun widespread distribution of masks early on, and observed the avoidance recommendations, as South Korea did, we may have matched its “performance” in the deceased columns, totaling fewer than 10,000 deaths. We’ve set the “dumb” bar so low that we’ve managed to multiply that number by 49 times. Duh!

Herb Zimmerman, Bluffton

Storage units

Do you think Charles Fraser would have liked the idea of three storage businesses within a mile of each other? I realize we’re in tough times, and that Bluffton — not Hilton Head — is booming. But do we really need to bow to the lowest common denominator? The developer says having something in the former Sam’s is better than nothing. I disagree. Nothing would be better. Let’s keep our standards high and wait for the right development.

David Luellen, Hilton Head

S.C. CARES Act

I own a small art gallery in Beaufort. Like all businesses, I was forced to close March-May 2020 due to COVID-19. I applied for the SBA PPP and EIDL Loans, but was denied for both. Like everyone, I struggled to stay open. My debt was maxed out and I was on a month-to-month basis.

Then I saw our Governor developed a CARES Act grant for minority-owned and small businesses. I applied for the grant, figuring I would get denied. To my surprise, I was approved for the maximum amount, $25,000.

This grant will allow me to not only stay open, but also wipe out almost all debt incurred due to the pandemic. I say all of this to say: our Governor is a lifesaver. He alone has stepped in and not just helped my business, but hundreds of other local businesses where the Federal Government failed to do so. I feel we are lucky to have him and he shows with action that he does indeed care about small business in his state.

Philip Heim, Beaufort