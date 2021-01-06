Q&A: Everything you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Beaufort County

COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed around South Carolina and in Beaufort County as the Palmetto State works to inoculate millions of residents against the novel pathogen.

Here’s everything we know about the vaccines as of early January. This post will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

Do you have a question about COVID-19 vaccines that’s not answered here? Contact reporter Sam Ogozalek at sogozalek@islandpacket.com or (843) 900-6372.

When will people 75 years or older be able to get COVID-19 vaccines in Beaufort County?

An exact date is unknown, but the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control as of Jan. 4 expected that age group to become eligible sometime in February.

An independent panel of medical experts advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Dec. 20 recommended that people 75 years or older be included in Phase 1b of vaccine distribution. States typically follow the CDC’s lead.

Phase 1b’s launch was originally dependent on how long it took DHEC to finish Phase 1a, which prioritizes critical health care workers and long-term care residents.

DHEC initially planned to start Phase 1b only after 70% of those eligible in Phase 1a were vaccinated or were offered vaccines.

Gov. Henry McMaster on Jan. 5, though, criticized the state’s rollout of vaccines, saying it was too slow. He said South Carolina had set a “hard deadline” of Jan. 15 to complete Phase 1a vaccinations or sign ups. DHEC later confirmed that timeline in a statement, citing updated CDC guidance.

It wasn’t immediately clear on Jan. 5 if Phase 1b could begin as early as Jan. 16 due to the state’s evolving plans.

“It’ll take weeks to vaccinate those in Phase 1a,” said Dr. Jane Kelly, assistant state epidemiologist, during a briefing with reporters on Dec. 18.

When will vaccines be available to everyone?

Predictions vary. Barring a major issue in production, though, federal officials say all Americans who want to get vaccinated will be able to sometime between the late spring and summer of 2021.

The U.S. on Dec. 23 announced a new deal to procure an additional 100 million doses of Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine by July 31. At the time, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar wrote in a statement that the $1.95 billion deal ensures that anyone who wants a vaccine can get one by June 2021.

Beaufort Memorial Hospital began to provide Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine to employees on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Sam Ogozalek sogozalek@islandpacket.com

Is there a residency requirement for getting vaccinated in South Carolina?

No. A part-time resident living on Hilton Head Island, for example, could get a vaccine locally, according to Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s interim director of public health.

As of Jan. 5, permanent S.C. residency was not required to get a shot in the Palmetto State.

How many people have been vaccinated in Beaufort County so far?

At least 1,184 people had been vaccinated in Beaufort County as of Jan. 5, according to DHEC data.

Beaufort Memorial Hospital as of Jan. 5 had received 2,450 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine. Only 811 doses, though, had been administered by the medical center, accounting for a 33% utilization rate.

The hospital has since opted to provide vaccines to some local first responders. Maj. Bob Bromage, a spokesman for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, said about 70 sworn deputies signed up for vaccinations at a clinic on Dec. 28.

The county’s Emergency Medical Services had also received doses as of Jan. 4, according to spokeswoman AJ Drake, who didn’t immediately know the number of EMS staff members vaccinated.

Hilton Head Hospital as of Jan. 5 had received 300 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, but had actually administered 373 shots. That’s because some glass vials filled with the vaccine contain six or seven doses, even though they were supposed to hold only five.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December gave the OK for pharmacists to use those extra doses.

In neighboring Jasper County, Coastal Carolina Hospital as of Jan. 5 had received 185 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine and had administered 165 shots, logging a 89% utilization rate.

DHEC is expected to launch an online portal in early January showing the number of doses sent around the state. Data were not yet available on how many residents and staff at the county’s long-term care facilities have been vaccinated. The CDC is handling that effort.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrival at the Medical University of South Carolina. Some vials were removed from the freezer and moved to refrigerator for distribution in the first few days. Sarah Pack/MUSC Sarah Pack/MUSC

Where have vaccines been distributed so far?

Pfizer-BioNTech doses were initially allocated to hospitals and health care systems in the Palmetto State, from the Medical University of South Carolina to Lexington Medical Center.

DHEC previously refused to name vaccine sites and recently denied a public records request seeking a list of providers enrolled in the state agency’s distribution network. The agency said those records contained confidential proprietary information, among other things.

The state had left it up to individual hospitals to confirm whether they received vaccines.

But after McMaster in a Dec. 31 letter blasted DHEC and demanded more vaccine information “immediately,” the state agency published a spreadsheet online detailing where Pfizer doses had been allocated.

DHEC on Dec. 11 said the locations of vaccine sites will be widely publicized during later phases of distribution when doses are available to everyone. The state will post a list of providers, addresses and vaccination times online.

Why does distribution seem to be moving so slowly?

Everyone has a different answer to this question.

State leaders around the country have blamed myriad issues, from scheduling problems during the holiday season to a surge of COVID-19 cases that’s overwhelming health care workers who are supposed to handle inoculations in the country’s decentralized public health system.

Data on Moderna vaccines administered at long-term care facilities had also not been published as of Jan. 4.

Traxler, of DHEC, on Jan. 4 seemed to blame the ongoing wave of new coronavirus infections in South Carolina for partially slowing the state’s early distribution.

“We are hearing some reports of people who are wanting to wait until later in Phase 1a to get vaccinated to see how others do first,” Traxler added.

It’s currently hard to quantify the role that vaccine hesitancy or distrust is playing in the inoculations lag. The only data seemingly available on the subject is DHEC’s facility-level vaccine utilization numbers or internal polls conducted by staff.

For example, at Bloom Senior Living facilities around the country, only about 60% of employees in a recent survey said they were interested in getting vaccinated as of Jan. 4, according to Melissa Campbell, director of education and development. Bloom owns centers in Bluffton and Hilton Head.

Tricia Neuman, executive director of the Kaiser Family Foundation’s Program on Medicare Policy, in a Dec. 18 interview said staff at long-term care facilities are disproportionately people of color, women and lower-income workers.

“Communities of color have well-grounded concerns about being first up in the rollout of a vaccine, and all of those questions have to be answered head on and honestly and directly, so that people do feel safe and comfortable,” Neuman said.

Black residents and other historically marginalized communities in the U.S. have faced systemic racism in the health care system for years.

Consider the Tuskegee experiment, which began in 1932, as one infamous example. Researchers at the U.S. Public Health Service, working with the Tuskegee Institute, recruited 600 Black men in Alabama for a project to study the progression of syphilis. Most of the men were sharecroppers. Roughly 400 of them had syphilis.

But after penicillin was recommended as a treatment for the disease in 1947, doctors still gave the men only placebos, and let some of them go blind, die or suffer from other serious health complications.

Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccine in Beaufort County once it’s available to the public?

That information will be released at some point in 2021. The number of local health care providers and other businesses that have been accepted into DHEC’s distribution network remains unknown.

Hospitals, mobile health care clinics, primary care physician’s offices, urgent care centers, pharmacies, colleges, homeless shelters, independent living communities, dentist’s offices and eye doctors may all play a role in distribution, according to DHEC.

Major retail chains will also offer vaccines down the line through a federal partnership, according to DHEC. Those locations may include: Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, Harris Teeter, Publix, Costco, Food Lion and Giant Food, among other locations.

Registered nurse Erika Hutzler administers the Covid-19 vaccine to Metzfe Dela Rama at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, S.C. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

What are the similarities and differences between the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines?

Both vaccines are similar in one key way: They were developed using messenger RNA, or mRNA.

Here’s how they work, according to the CDC:

The vaccines provide instructions for our cells to make a harmless piece of the “spike protein” that’s on the coronavirus’ surface.

Once those instructions — which are delivered via mRNA, a genetic template — enter our immune cells, the cells begin to make the virus’ protein piece. Our immune system recognizes that the protein doesn’t belong, so it produces antibodies against it.

mRNA never enters the nucleus of a cell, where our DNA is stored, according to the CDC. Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines also don’t use the live coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, that causes COVID-19. And our cells break down mRNA after using its instructions.

The vaccines, though, differ in several ways. The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for emergency use among people 16 or older. Moderna’s is authorized only for those 18 and older.

Pfizer’s vaccine needs to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures of -70 degrees Celsius for extended periods of time. That’s highly unusual and presents logistical challenges, especially when DHEC is redistributing doses to smaller health care providers or rural areas.

Moderna’s vaccine, meanwhile, can be stored at a more normal -15 to -25 degrees Celsius.

Both vaccines use a recommended two-dose regimen, with Pfizer’s second dose administered 21 days after the first and Moderna’s administered 28 days after.

Erin Wornall, a pharmacist at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, draws a Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine dose out of a vial on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Sam Ogozalek sogozalek@islandpacket.com

What’s an emergency use authorization, or EUA?

An EUA is granted by the FDA when the federal agency decides an unapproved medical product should be used to treat patients in an emergency situation.

“For an EUA to be issued for a vaccine, for which there is adequate manufacturing information to ensure quality and consistency, FDA must determine that the known and potential benefits outweigh the known and potential risks,” according to the agency.

Vaccine candidates’ efficacy data is reviewed by the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, which ultimately recommends to the FDA whether an EUA should be approved.

How effective are the vaccines?

Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines were more than 94% efficacious in 2020 during Phase 3 clinical trials. That’s exceptionally good, health experts say.

What side effects have been reported?

The FDA has recorded side effects of injection site reactions, tiredness, headaches, muscle pain, chills, joint pain and fever among people inoculated with either Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines. The CDC says those are common symptoms.

A handful of people in clinical trials have also experienced Bell’s palsy, which causes temporary but sudden facial weakness. The American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery could not determine if the vaccines actually caused those reports.

“There is no clear basis upon which to conclude a causal relationship at this time,” the academy wrote on Dec. 19.

Two health care workers in Britain with severe allergies experienced anaphylactic reactions soon after receiving Pfizer’s vaccine on Dec. 8. A few similar cases have also been reported in Alaska. Anaphylaxis is rare, health experts say.

As of Dec. 18, DHEC wasn’t aware of any serious reactions to Pfizer’s vaccine in South Carolina, according to Traxler, the state agency’s interim director of public health.

Pediatric nurse Shemika Champion is the first to receive a Covid-19 vaccine at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, S.C. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Are there medical or age restrictions for the vaccines?

Yes. Children and teenagers under the age of 16 couldn’t get vaccinated as of Jan. 4. The vaccines haven’t been tested yet among kids younger than 12.

The CDC has also recommended that people with a history of allergic reactions to ingredients in mRNA vaccines, including polyethylene glycol, or PEG, not get a shot.

Will I have to pay for the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines?

COVID-19 vaccines will be free to everyone, regardless of insurance coverage, according to a statement provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Dec. 18.

“This includes individuals with employer-sponsored coverage and those without insurance,” a CMS spokesperson wrote. “The federal government is providing the vaccine for free, but providers will be paid by the payer (for example, a private insurer or employer-sponsored plan) to administer it.”

Providers can be reimbursed for administering COVID-19 vaccines to people without insurance through the Provider Relief Fund.

What other vaccines are in development?

Dozens of other vaccines were being tested as of Jan. 4. The next two candidates likely to go before U.S. regulators were created by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca and Oxford University, respectively.

How many vaccine doses are available now?

South Carolina had received 129,675 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine as of Jan. 4, but only 43,227 doses had been administered, reflecting a 33% statewide utilization rate.

All of those doses were the first of the two-dose regimen recommended for the Pfizer vaccine.

The CDC, meanwhile, is planning to distribute the second round of doses in January for those who were inoculated in December.

If a critical care nurse received Pfizer’s vaccine on Dec. 28, for example, the nurse would need a second dose of the same vaccine on Jan. 18.

DHEC had allocated roughly 101,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine to the CDC long-term care initiative as of Jan. 4. Federal data on that program were not immediately available.

More than 15 million doses of vaccines had been distributed around the U.S. as of Jan. 4, according to CDC data. But only 4.5 million Americans had received their first shot.

Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine arrival at MUSC. Some vials were removed from the freezer and moved to refrigerator for distribution in the first few days. Sarah Pack/MUSC Sarah Pack/MUSC

What’s the distribution plan for vaccines in South Carolina?

DHEC is using a tiered approach to distribution, based on CDC recommendations.

The first part of the plan is called Phase 1a — when an extremely limited supply of initial doses is expected.

DHEC has decided that Phase 1a should include the following people: health care workers, first responders (including fire department and law enforcement personnel who provide emergency medical services), home health and Hospice employees, autopsy room staff, coroners, funeral home workers, dentists and pharmacists.

Hospitals have autonomy to decide who among Phase 1a workers gets vaccinated first in local communities.

Phase 1b follows the initial round of inoculations, before Phases 2 and 3 of distribution begin. Most of the public will get shots in those later phases, according to DHEC.

Beaufort Memorial Hospital CEO Russell Baxley receives a Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine dose on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Sam Ogozalek sogozalek@islandpacket.com

How does the state decide who gets vaccines first?

DHEC has mostly stuck to CDC guidance on who should get vaccinated first. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, an independent panel of medical experts, on Dec. 1 recommended that health care employees and residents of long-term care facilities be prioritized first due to a high risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

The committee, known as ACIP, argued that as of Dec. 1, roughly 245,000 COVID-19 cases and 858 coronavirus-related deaths had been recorded among U.S. health care workers.

“Early protection of health care personnel is critical to preserve capacity to care for patients with COVID-19 or other illnesses,” ACIP wrote.

And while less than 1% of the country’s population lives in long-term care facilities like nursing homes, those residents accounted for 38% of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. as of Dec. 31, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

South Carolina and Beaufort County have recorded similar percentages.

DHEC has convened a COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee that also issues allocation recommendations, which so far mirror ACIP’s decisions. The advisory committee’s suggestions are reviewed by Traxler and Dr. Linda Bell, the state’s top epidemiologist, or their designees, who ultimately provide directives to the DHEC Immunizations Branch.

Who does Phase 1b include?

Residents 75 years or older, with or without co-morbidities, will be eligible in Phase 1b.

Phase 1b may also include the following people in South Carolina: firefighters, law enforcement officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, United States Postal Service employees, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit employees, teachers, support staff in educational settings and child care workers.

ACIP on Dec. 20 finalized its recommended list of Phase 1b-designated essential workers, which was based on a document created by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Roughly 49 million people across the country are eligible for Phase 1b vaccines under ACIP’s guidance. There are over 328 million residents in the U.S.

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, D-NC, joined 24 congressional colleagues on Dec. 18, 2020, in urging the director of the CDC to support placing teachers among the first groups to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Frank Augstein AP

What vaccine phase am I in?

You can look up your spot in line using an online tool created by The New York Times in collaboration with the Surgo Foundation, an “action tank” with an office in Washington, D.C., and Ariadne Labs, a center for health systems innovation run by the Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard University T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

When will teachers get vaccines?

Teachers are expected to become eligible during Phase 1b, which could begin within a few weeks.

Is there a federal vaccine mandate?

No. But that could change in months or years to come.

When will COVID-19 herd immunity be reached?

Estimates vary. Some experts originally said 60% to 70% of the U.S. population needed to be inoculated against COVID-19 or protected by antibodies to achieve herd immunity.

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in late 2020 started to estimate that 80% or more of the population needs to be resistant to the coronavirus to achieve such immunity.

By most accounts, experts say the country is still nowhere close to reaching that percentage.

Herd immunity is best explained like this: Once enough people in a population are immune to a given virus, the chance that residents will run into someone who’s infected will drop so low that the outbreak sputters out.

The percentage that Fauci references can also be calculated for specific neighborhoods or individual communities.

For example, the herd immunity threshold for Bluffton might be different from St. Helena Island’s.

Tammy Justice-Alberts, LPN, prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, S.C. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

What is the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices?

Otherwise known as ACIP, this independent panel of medical experts advises the CDC on whether to allow the use of various COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. and recommends how the federal government should allocate doses during various distribution phases.

What is the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee?

This panel, which is also filled by independent experts on topics ranging from immunology to biostatistics, reviews data concerning the safety, effectiveness and use of vaccines and related biological products that the FDA has regulatory responsibility for.

The FDA has followed the VRBPAC’s lead when issuing emergency use authorizations for COVID-19 vaccines.

When can we stop wearing face masks in public?

S.C. public health experts say it’ll be months before residents can forgo safety measures like mask use and social distancing.

It’s still unclear if COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the U.S. as of Jan. 4 will stop the coronavirus’ transmission. Efficacy data show that the shots block symptoms. But time will tell if residents inoculated against the coronavirus can still spread the pathogen to others.

“The vaccine will not protect about 5% of people who are vaccinated, for example people with immunocompromised or autoimmune conditions,” added Kelly, DHEC’s assistant state epidemiologist, on Dec. 18. “They may have a lesser response to the vaccine. A return to normalcy is coming, but it’s still many months away.”

Are you protected from COVID-19 after receiving one Pfizer or Moderna dose instead of two?

Britain has opted to front-load its initial vaccine injections, delaying the second round of shots for both Pfizer’s vaccine and a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, which hasn’t been authorized in the U.S.

The British government is trying to inoculate as many people as possible with a single dose.

The FDA, though, is strongly warning states not to take that route.

“The data in the firms’ submissions regarding the first dose is commonly being misinterpreted,” wrote two FDA leaders, including Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, in a Jan. 4 statement.

In Phase 3 trials, 98% of participants in Pfizer’s trial and 92% of participants in Moderna’s trial received two doses at either a three- or four-week interval, the FDA officials wrote.

“Those participants who did not receive two vaccine doses at either a three-or four-week interval were generally only followed for a short period of time, such that we cannot conclude anything definitive about the depth or duration of protection after a single dose of vaccine from the single dose percentages reported by the companies,” the statement read.

Traxler, of DHEC, on Jan. 4 said South Carolina is planning to follow CDC recommendations and does not anticipate splitting doses “at this time.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we covered this story Facts about COVID-19 vaccine distribution in South Carolina are changing rapidly. The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette are trying to publish important information as quickly and accurately as possible. This story may be updated if more information becomes available or if facts become clearer.