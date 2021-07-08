Storm damage: What did Tropical Storm Elsa do to northern Beaufort County?

Tropical Storm Elsa brought down power lines and trees in northern Beaufort County, including this scene at Paris Avenue and 16th Street in Port Royal.

Thousands of people were without power and surveying tree damage on Thursday morning after Tropical Storm Elsa crossed Beaufort County.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said in an alert that Paris Avenue from Ribaut Road to the Port Royal Town Hall is temporarily blocked off for downed power lines as of 8:41 a.m., with Dominion Energy crews on the scene.

As of around 7:30 a.m., Palmetto Electric reported 18 outages and Dominion Energy reported 89 incidents that caused outages affecting 4,005 customers.

North of the Broad, residents woke up to “standing water, power lines down, power off, traffic lights out and trees and debris on the roadways and on homes/businesses,” the Beaufort and Port Royal Fire Departments wrote in a Facebook post.

Just before 6 a.m., portions of Pigeon Point Road, Paris Avenue and Savannah Highway near the Parc at Broad River and Legends North of the Broad were blocked, according to the Beaufort and Port Royal Fire Departments.

In Burton, the fire department reported “only a handful of storm related calls with minor damage and, thankfully, no injuries” in a Facebook post.

The center of Tropical Storm Elsa made its way into South Carolina around 5 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of 8 a.m., Tropical Storm Elsa was 45 miles west of Florence, South Carolina, moving northeast at 18 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm is projected to continue to move over central South Carolina throughout the morning and will make its way into North Carolina by Thursday afternoon.

Beaufort County can expect isolated showers and breezes in the morning for the rest of Thursday, Jonathan Lamb, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Charleston, said.

“We do still have a high risk of rip currents today at the beaches,” Lamb said.

Waves are expected to measure several feet in height, according to Lamb, but are expected to diminish as the weather improves by Thursday afternoon.

‘Winds are going to be diminishing quite quickly today,” Lamb said. “We’re still seeing occasional gusts of 30 mph, but those should be diminishing by 10 or 11 a.m. this morning.”

Beaufort County School District announced Thursday morning that schools would be closed all day due to road closures and power outages.