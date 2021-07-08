Education

Tropical Storm Elsa: Beaufort County schools closed for Thursday, citing power outages

Beaufort County School District will not hold summer school programs at all Thursday due to “numerous power outages and road closures resulting from Tropical Storm Elsa,” district officials announced Thursday morning.

The district was originally slated to run summer programs on a two-hour delay “out of an abundance of caution” for the storm.

Approximately 140 teachers and 2,200 students — more than 10% of the district’s total enrollment — are participating in summer school, which began last week.

The district plans on returning to normal operations on Friday, according to a Facebook post announcing the closure.

Profile Image of Rachel Jones
Rachel Jones
Rachel Jones covers education for the Island Packet and the Beaufort Gazette. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and has worked for the Daily Tar Heel and Charlotte Observer. She has won awards from the South Carolina Press Association, Associated College Press and North Carolina College Media Association for feature writing and education reporting.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service