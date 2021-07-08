Tropical Storm Elsa: Beaufort County schools closed for Thursday, citing power outages

Beaufort County School District will not hold summer school programs at all Thursday due to “numerous power outages and road closures resulting from Tropical Storm Elsa,” district officials announced Thursday morning.

The district was originally slated to run summer programs on a two-hour delay “out of an abundance of caution” for the storm.

Approximately 140 teachers and 2,200 students — more than 10% of the district’s total enrollment — are participating in summer school, which began last week.

The district plans on returning to normal operations on Friday, according to a Facebook post announcing the closure.