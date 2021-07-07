What you need to know in Beaufort County on Wednesday about Tropical Storm Elsa

As of Wednesday morning, Tropical Storm Elsa was projected to pass just inland of Beaufort County between midnight and 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

“It will either be a minimal tropical storm, which is why we have tropical storm warnings in effect, or it may be a tropical depression at that time,” Steve Rowley, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service, said.

Elsa returned to tropical storm status after briefly strengthening into a hurricane on Tuesday night. Tropical storm warnings were issued for communities along the South Carolina coast around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The main concern for Beaufort County continues to be flooding due to excessive rainfall, Rowley said. Beaufort County is expected to see 2 to 4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts, but rip currents are also a concern.

“There will be some time before the rain arrives, so folks heading out to the beach, it is going to be dangerous in the surf zone,” Rowley said. “There’s a high risk for rip currents. ... It’s just going to be really rough in the water.”

Tropical Storm Elsa was approaching the northern Florida Gulf Coast as of an 8 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. Elsa is 115 miles northwest of Tampa, Florida, moving north at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Hurricane-force winds are classified as sustained winds of 74 mph or more.

Heavy rainfall is expected to arrive in Beaufort County ahead of the storm at approximately 9 p.m., according to Jonathan Lamb, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. The rainfall potential does not strictly follow the track of the storm, Lamb said, and there is “quite a bit of rain,” expected in the area before the center of the storm.

“We’re not too concerned with heavy rainfall coinciding with high tide this evening,” Lamb said. High tide on Hilton Head Island is around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Meteorologists do not expect storm-surge flooding in the area because the wind direction is not “particularly favorable,” Lamb said, but rainfall could lead to localized flooding in the area Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

The main potential risks from Elsa, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston, are:

Tropical storm-force winds

Rip currents

Heavy rainfall and flooding

Isolated tornadoes

How to deal with flash flooding

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division suggests doing the following in the case of flash flooding:

Move to higher ground as soon as you see the possibility of flash flooding. Do not wait.

Do not walk through moving water. 3 to 6 inches of moving water can cause you to lose your footing and fall. If walking in water cannot be avoided, go where the water is not moving. A stick can be used to check the firmness of the ground in front of you.

No cars should be driven in flooded areas. If water does rise around your car, abandon the car immediately and relocate to higher ground.





Never try to drive around or move barricades that are blocking a street.