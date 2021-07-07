Tropical Storm Elsa closures: Here’s what Beaufort County schools, businesses are doing

This story will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

Tropical Storm Elsa may be bearing down on Beaufort County, but so far it’s business as usual for local restaurants, stores and schools.

The exception is the Palmetto Breeze Transit Service’s commuter route, which will be delayed by two hours Thursday morning.

“Evening commuter services and all other routes are expected to be on our regular schedules,” the transit service posted on Facebook.

Beaufort County School District is holding summer school as usual on Wednesday, and all campuses and offices are closing at 4 p.m.

The district will make an announcement Wednesday evening regarding Thursday’s operating schedule.

At least one local business is opening for the storm — Hilton Head Island’s Duck Donuts location in Fresh Market Shoppes announced its reopening for 7 a.m. Wednesday, after a month and a half closed due to workforce shortage.

Nonna Lucia in Bluffton is closed, but not because of Elsa. The restaurant is temporarily shut down for repairs after Tropical Storm Danny, according to a July 2 Facebook post.