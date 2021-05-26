Hilton Head Island’s Duck Donuts closes temporarily. Why?

Those with a sweet tooth will have to find a new place to get their doughnut fix, as Hilton Head Island’s Duck Donuts location has closed temporarily due to a lack of workers.

The North Carolina-based chain, which opened at the Fresh Market Shoppes in March 2017, announced the closure in a Tuesday evening Facebook post.

“We look forward to re-opening as soon as possible!” the post said. “Thank you for your support and understanding.”

Duck Donuts could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday evening.

Businesses in Hilton Head and surrounding areas have experienced intense labor shortages as the country has reopened after widespread distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Politicians and business owners in South Carolina have pointed to the continuation of federal unemployment benefits as a major reason businesses have not been able to hire adequate staff to meet demand. Indeed, depending on certain factors, some recipients would make more on unemployment than minimum wage, which is $7.25 an hour in South Carolina. But the state also saw thousands of workers leave the labor force altogether last month.

The Hilton Head Duck Donuts website notes it is hiring for all positions, including doughnut maker, doughnut topper, cashier and store manager.

On Facebook, dozens of Duck Donuts fans expressed their sorrow at the temporary closure.

“Stay strong!” one user posted. “This too shall pass and you’ll come back stronger then ever.”