Strong winds, tornadoes, hail possible for Beaufort Co. as storms move toward Lowcountry

We all wished for a little rain to wash the newly fallen pollen away, but more severe weather is headed for Beaufort County on Thursday.

A cold front and line of thunderstorms moving through the southern United States is predicted to bring rain and possible large hail that could damage vehicles, according to the National Weather Service’s 6 a.m. forecast. There’s also a “substantial risk” of “widespread damaging winds” and the “possibility for a few strong/significant tornadoes” for a majority of South Carolina.

Beaufort County, including Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and Beaufort, is expected to receive the worst of the storm beginning around 3 p.m. Thursday and lasting until about 8 p.m. The “threat will gradually taper” as the cold front migrates offshore, the weather service said.

There’s also a moderate risk for rip currents.

National Weather Service National Weather Service

BEAUFORT COUNTY WEATHER FORECAST

The sun will be shining after the storm for most of the day Friday, but the weather is expected to be cloudy and sunny with more chance of rain showers the rest of the weekend.

Here’s the forecast through Sunday:

Thursday afternoon: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 78. South wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 53. West wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

National Weather Service National Weather Service

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.





Saturday: A 20% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.





Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.





Sunday: A 20% chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.





Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Source: NWS Charleston